Meet Your Matcha: Finding the Perfect Tea for Every Mood

My favourite way to wind down and relax is with a cup of tea. Whether I’m watching a movie or reading a book I always have a warm cup of tea beside me. Tea is more than just a drink; it’s an experience that takes you on a journey with each sip you take. Each tea has its own unique personality that enhances your experience when you match it to your mood. Let’s take a stroll through six of my favourite teas—each with its own flavour profile, mood, and time to shine.

Peppermint – The Refresher

Flavour Profile: Cooling, crisp, and minty (duh)

Best time to drink it: Morning

Song match: Sunny Day by beabadoobee

Peppermint tea is like a brisk walk on a cool day—refreshing and energizing. This is my go-to tea anytime I’m feeling a bit sluggish and need a quick pick-me-up. The bold minty taste and natural menthol make me feel rejuvenated, cleansed and fresh. This tea is also known for aiding digestion. As someone who has IBS, this is just what I need after a big meal. For those days when you need to feel revived, peppermint delivers a mental boost with its bright, zesty notes.

Jasmine Green Tea – The Zen Blossom

Flavour Profile: Delicate, fragrant, and floral with a sweet aftertaste

Best time to drink it: Mid-morning or during moments of relaxation

Song match: Infinite Bliss by Maston

Anytime that I sit down to work or do anything productive I make sure to have a cup of jasmine green tea next to me. The slight caffeine kick that you get fuses perfectly with the relaxing aroma to provide an invigorating experience. The subtle sweetness of jasmine blossoms dances with the fresh, earthy flavour of green tea, creating a harmonious blend perfect for moments of quiet reflection. Whether you’re easing into a calm morning or centring yourself after a busy day, this tea offers a gentle reminder to slow down and breathe deeply.

Matcha – The Energizer

Flavour Profile: Mellow vegetal notes, natural sweet nuttiness and a touch of savoury bitterness

Best time to drink it: Midday toearly morning (before getting to work)

Song match: Habit by Still Woozy

Matcha is the overachiever of teas. Although some say it tastes like grass, I think it makes the perfect on-the-go drink. Unlike regular green tea, matcha uses finely ground whole tea leaves, giving it a potent flavour and higher caffeine content. Matcha paired with vanilla almond milk is my go-to cafe order (hot or iced!). With its smooth, umami flavour, matcha is both energizing and grounding—perfect for those days when you need sustained focus and energy. Its vibrant green colour and creamy texture make it an indulgent yet health-conscious choice. Enjoy it as a morning ritual or a pre-workout drink to get your mind and body moving.

Lavender Earl Grey – The Velvet Dream

Flavour Profile: Floral bergamot and soothing lavender on a bold black tea base

Best time to drink it: Early evening or during a cozy afternoon at home.

Song match: Encorps by Tayc

I love a black tea. Whether it’s a classic English breakfast tea or an Assam tea, black tea is always a fun treat especially when you add some tea biscuits into the equation. When I discovered Lavender Earl Grey there was no going back. This tea is a dreamy, romantic tea with a rich velvety taste. Earl Grey’s signature bergamot—zesty and bright—gets a floral twist with soothing lavender. This tea is perfect for winding down in the evening or adding a little charm to your afternoon break. Its floral-citrus notes evoke serenity, making it the ideal companion for a good book or a meditative moment as the day gently fades away.

Peach – The Everyday Anytime

Flavour Profile: Sweet, juicy, and mildly tangy

Best time to drink it: Any time of the day (love this on a sunny weekend!)

Song match: There She Goes by The La’s

With its natural sweetness and light tanginess, this tea feels like a warm embrace on a sunny day. Since this is an herbal tea there is no caffeine which means you can drink this tea as late as you want. I’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t like this tea, even my friends who don’t drink tea! Whether it’s summer or winter, peach tea is a staple in my pantry. It’s a great companion for a leisurely afternoon or a casual chat with friends. You’ll love how its bright, fruity flavour instantly lifts your mood, making it an ideal treat for a relaxing break when you want a fresh fruity taste.

Rooibus (Rouge Provence) – The Adventure

Flavour Profile: Smoky, sweet, woody, vanilla, floral, honey, herbal and caramel

Best time to drink it: Evening or late afternoon

Song match: Be Easy by Odeal and brazy

I only recently got into rooibos tea but I have become addicted to its deep flavour. Originating from South Africa, rooibos (pronounced “ROY-boss”) is a caffeine-free delight that’s rich in antioxidants. This tea takes you on the ultimate adventure, unlocking a new flavour with every sip. My favourite type of rooibos tea is called Rouge Provence sold by Sloane Fine Tea Merchants. I first tried it when I went for High Tea with my Mom at the Royal Botanical Gardens and now every time I drink it I’m transported back to that garden. The Rouge Provence blend adds a French twist, infusing it with floral and berry notes for a smooth and luxurious finish. It’s a natural sweetness and honeyed undertones make it the perfect bedtime tea when you want to unwind without the caffeine buzz.

Regardless of where you are, what time it is or who you are with, there’s tea to complement every mood and moment. Whether you need an energizing boost (hello, matcha!), a calming escape (we see you, jasmine green), or something sweet and cozy (here’s looking at you, peach and rooibos), these teas invite you to savour life’s small pleasures one sip at a time.