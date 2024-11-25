The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again…Christmas lights and holiday treats means the winter season is fast approaching. With this being my last Her Campus article for 2024 I decided to focus on the upcoming holiday season. Partially because I’m so excited and partially to avoid exams! And what better way than a holiday wishlist? A few days ago my mom texted me asking for my Christmas list and I was at such a loss which made me think about how many people are in the same boat as me. So, here are some things I came up with to get you started!

1. A Cute Pyjama Set

I’ve been LOVING wearing a nice pyjama set to sleep. Something about it makes me feel so clean and put together. Even though a random t-shirt with sleep shorts would do the same job, having a pyjama set can be a little luxury you afford yourself.Trust me, you’ll feel amazing. Indigo has some really cute and comfy sets that are a bit more on the expensive side but you can get some pretty inexpensive ones at stores like La Vie en Rose. Also, side note; if you are looking to get a pyjama set for yourself, I would recommend going after Christmas while the stores are cleaning out their Christmas stock to get some good deals.

2. A journal Starter kit

If you are someone who is artsy or looking to get into journaling, Christmas is the best time to ask for a little starter kit. I am currently using the Leuchtturm1917 journal which I absolutely love. If you’re already a journaler, some good items to ask surrounding journaling would be new pens or markers, washi tape, scrapbooking paper, or even some fun stickers! I got some stickers for the outside of my journal on Redbubble and I LOVE them. Redbubble has something for every niche interest out there so you can get some really unique stickers.

3. restock on makeup products

This one might be a little more boring but it’s super practical. I hate needing to restock my makeup, it just feels like an extra unnecessary cost. So, asking for any products that are running out around the holidays is something that’s an easy gift for someone to get you. I also hate when I try out a new makeup product and don’t like it, it makes me feel like I wasted my money on a product that I’ll have to force myself to use. If someone else buys it for me, I don’t feel as bad. It’s Girl MathTM. Basically, it’s a great opportunity to try out some new products. I’ve been eyeing this Fenty Beauty lip gloss for a while now, so I know one thing that’s definitely going on my wish list!

4. An e-reader

The one thing that always kept me from getting an e-reader was the desire to have a hobby that didn’t involve an electronic screen. But, I had a friend get an e-reader a little while ago and she influenced me to get one. It’s SO worth it. I love it, I think I read so much more and it’s honestly really comfy on your eyes. I personally have a Kobo which is a Canadian Kindle so you are able to connect it with your Library Overdrive account and download books for free there! It’s such an awesome gift & I would totally recommend any reader to ask for it.

5. New clothes and shoes

I don’t know about you, but similar to buying makeup, buying new shoes and jeans fall in the same category of things that I dislike buying but love having. If you get a chance, go to the mall before the holidays for some window shopping, try on some shoes and jeans (very important – since every brand has their own personal sizing chart and their sizes are different for whatever reason) so you know exactly what to ask for. As for my own recommendations, I love Converse and the New Balance 550s for shoes and Abercrombie for jeans. But I’ve been looking into finally asking for some Doc Martens this holiday season.

While none of these ideas are revolutionary by any means, hopefully they can help you get started on thinking of things you could ask for. Or, give you some idea of what you can buy for others. In any case, I wish you a very Happy Holidays and good luck with your finals!