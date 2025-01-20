I Read All the Bridgerton Books Over the Break — and the Best is Yet to Come!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

That’s right, Dearest Reader, I actually read books over the winter break. I can hardly believe it either.

This is how it happened…

I was sitting by the fireplace (a real fireplace, nice and cozy) and my dad had the Bridgerton: Fireplace special playing on the TV right next to it (he thought there might be a hidden message or cameo appearance, alas). Of course, that really made me wish that there were new Bridgerton episodes to watch, and I was moping about that when I realized…I had all the books staring at me on my shelf. I suddenly thought, what if I read them, all of them? And so, I did just that.

As I read each book, it felt as though Julia Quinn became more and more familiar with the world and it shone through in her writing. The characters become so well-developed, especially the younger siblings who have been toiling around in the background forever. It was thrilling to finally see what kind of toiling they were up to. I don’t know about you, but I personally can’t wait to see this play through in the show, especially for Gregory and Hyacinth who are already fan favorites! (P.S. Their books were AMAZING!)

I also really enjoyed reading the perspective of the significant others. While we normally have to wait a few episodes to view this in the show (specifically not until episode 3), the SOs in the book are introduced immediately and we learn their deepest secrets at a much faster pace. Not only that, but I think that we learn more secrets in general!

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Anthony and Kate

Good pacing and extra secrets were especially the case with The Viscount Who Loved Me which I liked much more in book form than the show. That’s a very controversial thing to say, I know, so I will preface by saying that it has nothing to do with our boy, Jonathan Bailey. Rather, Julia Quinn’s writing was ON POINT in that book and they removed some of my favourite content which I was excited to see our boi portray on the big screen. Firstly, the book centers Kate and Anthony’s moment in the library around their fears (we learn about what’s going on in Kate’s head prior to this moment and it is equally as fear-based to Anthony’s fear of bees). While it wasn’t quite the same as the “You are the bane of my existence” speech, there was a deeper level of connection that formed in this moment which plays a very significant role in the book’s ending. Secondly, there is no sister against sister storyline. I absolutely love Edwina and Kate’s relationship in the books and it remains a constant throughout. It showed a different, but equally loving, relationship than the Bridgerton sisters and I was very upset that the show decided not to portray a healthy female friendship outside of the main family. Needless to say, the plot was changed quite a bit after a certain point, which means that reading it wouldn’t feel repetitive. It would be bonus material and extra fun!

Francesca and Michaela

As many of you may know, there has been an official gender swap in Francesca’s TV story with regards to the character of Michaela and I’m really excited about it! I know that there are lots of people online complaining because infertility is the “central issue” of her book. However, as I list below, that’s not really the theme itself (hi to all you English majors). The story focuses on forbidden love, something entirely plausible for Francesca and Michaela to face (feel free to read the book and find out for yourself). This is definitely a must-read anyways because the emotions of this book are at the series’ highest. (P.S. It also has the most sex scenes of all the books, for those of you who are here as purely romance readers.)

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

What Are They All About?

In case you haven’t read any of the books, each story is heavily based on a common literary trope. The show has expanded beyond relying too heavily on the tropes, but the books still do and it’s not necessarily a bad thing. As you know, The Duke and I is “let’s fake date, oh boy, you’re way cooler than I thought,” The Viscount Who Loved Me is “enemies to lovers with extra sass on the side, please,” and Romancing Mr. Bridgerton is “You Belong With Me, minus brunette Taylor Swift.” Not to excite you — or spoil too much — but the next tropes are definitely something to get excited about!

An Offer From a Gentleman — Cinderella story, minus the birds, plus more miscommunication and siblings!

To Sir Phillip, With Love — Penpals to irl with some handsome brooding

When He Was Wicked — Forbidden Love, need I say more?

It’s In His Kiss — She’s too smart for me and on top of that, Grandma didn’t get the memo that I’m going through an angsty phase.

On the Way to the Wedding — Love triangle with three extra sides, spicy.

Now, I’m not entirely sure how true they will stay true to the books, but I know that these themes will be at the heart of them. And I find it to be very exciting, indeed!

But until then, Dearest Reader, I recommend that you dive into the written world of Bridgerton and excite yourselves about what’s to come…