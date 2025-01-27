DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS: A Masterpiece of an Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

On January 5th, Bad Bunny released his 6th album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which continues to climb charts globally. As a major Bad Bunny fan, I was heavily anticipating this release and let’s just say it didn’t disappoint.

The album is a love letter to Bad Bunny’s home country Puerto Rico (PR) and pays homage to the life and memories he’s made there. Throughout the album, you can hear a wide variety of PR inspired sounds such as instrumental música jíbara (traditional folk music), reggaeton, salsa, bomba and plena. The album begins with “NUEVAYoL” where Bad Bunny samples Andy Montañez Rodrígue’s rendition of the classic, “Un Verano en Nueva York.” We then return to PR, where the salsa, reggaeton and plena tracks come in with songs like “BAILE INOLVIDABLE,” “EoO,” and “CAFÉ CON RON.”

Bad Bunny’s pride for his culture and people moved me in a way that cannot be put into words. For me, this album represents reconnection with and appreciation for my own cultures. For all the times I’ve tried to fit into North American culture and felt ashamed of my own, I didn’t realize that the best parts of me were mirrored in my loved ones and my heritage. Listening to DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS reminds me that culture is a source of strength, beauty and identity, and that embracing my roots is a celebration of the people and traditions that shaped me.

DtMF, one of the songs on the album, has begun trending on social media with people posting pictures of their friends and loved ones to the lyrics:

(“Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve, Debí darte más beso’ y abrazo’ las vece’ que pude.” / I should have taken more pictures of when I had you, I should have given you more kisses and hugs as many times as I could.”)

Although I’m glad this song is getting the recognition it deserves, I think it’s important to understand the album’s message about PR’s history and future. For those who don’t know, PR is a U.S. territory that has been granted various measures of self-rule, but still lacks their own sovereignty. This means that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens eligible for military conscription and subject to federal laws, and yet lack full congressional representation and cannot vote.

In “TURiSTA,” Bad Bunny uses heartbreak as an analogy to discuss the impact that tourism has on PR and its people. He highlights how tourists travel to the island to indulge in its beauty, only to leave without ever grasping the realities of living in PR or the effects of their tourism. After Hurricane Maria, new luxury development projects — driven by tax incentives for outside investors — have been proposed in protected areas. This further exacerbates the displacement of Puerto Ricans as an influx of Americans moving to the island, in order to evade taxes, reduces both the quantity and quality of affordable housing.

(“Tú solo viste lo mejor de mí y no lo que yo sufría” / “You only saw the best of me and not how I suffered”)

In “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” Bad Bunny makes a strong declaration in favor of independence versus statehood while reflecting on the cultural devastation and loss experienced from Hawaii’s colonization. This song warns listeners about a future in which Puerto Rico no longer belongs to Puerto Ricans.

(“Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa, quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya.” / “They want to take away my river and also the beach, they want my neighborhood and for grandma to leave.”)

From the unique combination of genres, to its hard hitting lyrics, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is an all around masterpiece of an album. Bad Bunny’s return to his roots, both sonically and lyrically, is what makes the listening experience so special. After having this album on repeat for the past two weeks, I can say that it’s definitely one of my favourites.

If you haven’t already, go listen to DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Take in the music, the lyrics, and dance! And if you’ve never listened to Bad Bunny, I would recommend starting with: “A Tu Merced,” “DÁKITI,” “PERRO NEGRO,” “Enséñame a Bailar,” and “un x100to.” Trust me — one listen, and you’ll understand why Bad Bunny is always on my Spotify wrapped.