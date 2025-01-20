The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Architecture is not merely an aesthetic structure but a dominant tool used by nations throughout history to project power, define status and shape their political identity in comparison to the world. Monumental architecture serves as symbols of a nation’s strength, often being the marker at which a country emerges as a powerful nation on the world stage. In particular, the architecture of ancient civilizations such as Rome carefully crafted structures to reinforce military and political control, asserting their power over other nations. Roman innovations, like aqueducts and grand public spaces, were more than just practical achievements—they were visual statements of power. This power for Rome showed that they have the ability and strength to conquer nations. In general, the very scale of such architecture conveys a message of authority: these are nations that can command resources and engineer sophisticated builders, this ability to engineer a statement of power , secures their place as world leaders.

The Parthenon: Greece’s Symbol of Imperial Power

The Parthenon in Athens stands as one of the earliest and most iconic example s of architecture used to symbolize political power. Its massive size and intricate design represented Athens’ wealth, education and engineering ability this provided the Greek empire with a strict position of power and authority. This temple continues to be used as a comparison for other countries, trying to outdo the captured power and security the original structure provides. The Parthenon is a symbol of Greek imperial authority, and its influence was felt across future civilizations, inspiring other nations to build structures that would similarly showcase their power, prestige, and progress.

The Colosseum: Rome’s Monument to Power and Control

In Ancient Rome, architecture was central to both governance and propaganda. The Colosseum, one of the most famous structures in the Roman Empire and is a central example of how architecture was used to reinforce the power of the state. Concrete was a Roman innovation, allowing them to create strong and large structures. The building’s colossal size and intricate design made it the largest amphitheater in the ancient world, displaying a powerful society. The Colosseum was not only a venue for public spectacles but also a means of political control. The seating arrangement within the Colosseum placed the wealthy in prime seats and the poor to the upper tiers, symbolizing the rigid class hierarchy of Roman society. The fights that were held reinforced obedience, as those who disobeyed the state could be sentenced to fight to the death for the public’s entertainment. Other nations would see the Romans as the place to have allyship with from their engineering and violence. The architecture of the Colosseum, even in the face of natural disasters, symbolizes the presence that the Roman Empire continues to have over the rest of the world.

Hitler and Nazi Architecture: Building a Supremacist Legacy

During World War II, Adolf Hitler’s regime used architecture as a tool to promote Nazi ideology and assert the dominance of the Third Reich. Albert Speer, Hitler’s chief architect, believed that architecture could serve as a symbol of the Nazi state’s power and create a sense of national loyalty within its civilization. Hitler’s admiration for ancient Roman and Greek architecture was evident in his plans to rebuild Berlin into an imperial capital. One of the most striking examples was the Zeppelinfeld Stadium in Nuremberg, designed by Speer to host Nazi rallies. Inspired by ancient Roman arenas, it was intended to symbolize the overwhelming power of the Nazi state and its ability to unite the masses under a single ideology. Hitler’s vision for Germany included massive structures like the Volkshalle, a grand hall that was to dwarf the Pantheon in Rome, reflecting Nazi aspirations to create an empire that rivaled the greatness of ancient civilizations. Through these monumental designs, Hitler sought to outdo the Romans and Greeks, projecting a new imperial power that would dominate Europe. Hitler’s need for ancient architecture highlights the lasting power and governance these structures have.

The White House: Symbolizing American Political Power

In the modern era, the White House stands as a symbol of American political power and unity. Its neoclassical architecture, with Roman-inspired columns and arches, links it to the democratic ideals of ancient Rome and Greece. Its size and prominence on the world stage reinforce the notion that America is capable of maintaining global influence and commanding respect from other nations, all from one place. The White House, with its architectural grandeur and symbolism, underscores America’s dominant position of having a building that places trust upon their people and asks for obedience.

Architecture as the Language of Power

Throughout history, architecture has been used not just to build structures but to build power. Architectural designs play a major role in communicating a nation’s strength, stability, and ambition. These structures, whether the Parthenon or the Colosseum, are more than mere buildings; they are symbols of the political need from the societies that created them. In the end, architecture remains a potent tool for asserting national identity and projecting political power on the global stage. As countries continue to construct grand buildings, they are not just shaping their cities—they are shaping their nations’ place in history.