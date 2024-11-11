The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favourite months of the whole year is October, when the leaves have all changed colours and there’s just enough of a nip in the air that you can wear your favourite fall jacket. At Queen’s specifically, there’s so much to look forward to. From fall reading week to Homecoming weekend, to Halloween, each weekend in October provides something fun and exciting. In this article, I’ll go over some of my favourite aspects of the month, reminisce about my October and commemorate the spookiest time of the year.

The weather in October is just one of its many valuable attributes. While September technically introduces autumn, with the first day of fall at the end of the month, it tends to be similar to the summer in terms of temperature and climate. However, once we get to October, fall is in full effect. Bright green leaves are turning golden and red, long sleeves and pants are now mandatory and the air is dry and crisp. It’s the perfect time to get a fall-themed coffee or beverage, possibly something pumpkin or apple flavoured, and go on an autumn walk.

In Canada, October also brings Thanksgiving, and for Queen’s University, it also brings fall reading week. Being able to go home and enjoy a big meal with family provides a much-needed break from the busyness of September and the start of school. This year, I was able to spend time with my best friends from home, see my family, spend time with my pets and take a few days off from schoolwork. I also got to enjoy home-cooked meals for seven days, a serious luxury for university students being on their own.

Queen’s also has its Homecoming weekend in October, which is a weekend for alumni to come and enjoy special events and allows current students to dress in school spirit and spend all day Saturday going out and day-drinking with friends. This year, my roommates and I made a big breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and mimosas, before going out to a few darties and seeing our friends. While Homecoming is largely construed as a big drinking and party weekend, it’s also a time for students to spend time with friends outside and enjoy the fall air.

Halloween is the final triumph of October, a spooky end to a glorious month. Depending on your school, it could be celebrated the weekend before Halloween or the first week of November. Either way, ‘Halloweekend’ is usually three to four days of the week and weekend devoted to dressing up and going out for Halloween. Because I work at a bar, my Halloweekend consisted of the Wednesday before Halloween, Halloween night itself, and the Friday after. Going to different friends’ house parties or out to bars, taking lots of pictures in costume and seeing what everyone else is dressed up as, are all the most special parts of the weekend. I loved being able to not only dress up but see my friends in costume, and even more importantly, assume a different identity for the night. After all, you didn’t do that embarrassing thing, it was whoever you dressed up as.

However you spent your October, I hope you were able to cherish all its moments. November brings shorter days and colder temperatures, making October the last real month before winter, where you can get away with wearing less than a large puffer jacket. It’s a special time, rich with possibilities for new beginnings, opportunities to meet new people and have a lot of fun with friends. The magic of October is real and I hope you felt it this past month.