It’s September, and classes are officially in session. With the start of the new school year comes a thousand things to do and sign up for. Whether it’s through a club fair or the flyers everywhere, there are so many clubs to choose from and it can be overwhelming to know which clubs to go to or if you should even go to that callout meeting. Maybe you’re a freshman who is struggling to get used to campus and find your footing or maybe you’re a junior who is looking to finally get more involved on campus (guilty). Either way, a lot of good things can come out of taking that first step and going to a callout meeting. Here’s three reasons why you should go to that club callout!

1.) It’s an opportunity to meet new people

Going to an event that sounds fun or exciting to you can help you meet people who have similar interests. Even if you don’t end up joining that club you can still make some great friends from that first meeting. You also might be surprised to see some people from class there. Not to mention it’s a great way to network. All in all, going to a callout is a great way to simply strike up a conversation with someone!

2.) Trying something new

Attending a callout is a great way to try something new for a cheap cost. A lot of callouts will have activities related to the club on the first meeting so that you can get a feel for what occurs in the club. Even if you go alone you can still feel accomplished for getting out there. And whether you join or not, at least you can say you tried something new.

3.) Finding a Community

There’s a first step to everything and going to a callout meeting for a club can be the first step to finding your community on campus. If you go to a big campus, it can be alienating at times for there to be so many organizations and clubs to choose from, but challenging knowing where you should start. Going to callout meetings allows you to narrow down your options and really ask yourself if you can picture yourself finding a sense of belonging within the club. Your answer might surprise you.

Clubs are a great way to become more involved on campus. If there’s something you’ve never done before and always wanted to try, like a sport or a craft then going to a callout meeting could be the solution. Or if you’ve been struggling to find your people then going to a callout meeting can help you find your core group of friends during college. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t hurt to say yes to putting yourself out there!