Each month, the executive members choose one member to highlight for the month based on their dedication to our chapter and their contributions! This month, we are ecstatic to announce that our Member of the Month is Aleyce Green! Aleyce writes articles for our chapter but she is also our Event Coordinator. She recently planned out our October social event at Exploration Acres! Read her interview below to learn more about our member of the month, Aleyce!

1.What is your name, major, and year in school?

My name is Aleyce Green. I am a junior and I am double majoring in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations and Creative Writing.

2. Where are you from?

I am from Indianapolis, Indiana.

3. How long have you been a member of Her Campus at Purdue?

I have been a member of Her Campus Purdue since August of last year (2023).

4. What is your favorite thing about being involved with HC at Purdue?

My favorite thing about being involved with Her Campus is the community that comes with it. I think it’s so important for college women to have those communities where they can thrive and I think Her Campus really does that for me because we have a lot of fun writing articles, but we also do a lot of fun social events like going to pumpkin patches and having Friendsgiving’s.

5. Why did you choose to join HC at Purdue?

I chose to join Her Campus at Purdue because I thought it sounded really cool and I was surprised that there was a whole website too.

6. What do you like to do outside of school?

I fence three times a week. I love hanging out with friends and watching movies or reading a book.

7. What is your favorite class you’ve taken/are taking at Purdue?

One of my favorite classes I’ve taken at Purdue is Black drama class where we read and analyzed plays by famous and historical black authors and playwrights. It was very cool discussing August Wilson in class.

8. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

There’s so many places I want to go to. As of right now, I can’t wait to cross New York City off of my bucket list just because I’ve never been. I would also love to go to London or Puerto Rico.

9. What kind of music do you like to listen to?

I listen to all genres. I love pop and alternative and older music too. I love Lana Del Rey, Chappell Roan, and Role Model as of right now. I also love Nicki Minaj.

10. Favorite place to shop?

I really like to go thrifting, so, probably Plato’s Closet.

11. What do you want to do after you graduate?

I’m not entirely sure just yet. I would love to work as a journalist for a well established magazine or be a best-selling author ideally.

12. What is your biggest goal for your future?

Right now, my biggest goal is the graduate and after that I’m not sure.

13. What is one thing about you that surprises people? (Or just a fun fact.)

I’ve gone Tarzan swinging and ziplining in Costa Rica.

14. What would you tell someone thinking about joining HC at Purdue?

Do it! You won’t regret it!

