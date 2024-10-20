Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I have the worst luck booking my nail appointments. I either book an appointment months before a special occasion and by the time the event arrives my nails are all chipped and torn apart. Or the alternative is I completely forget that I need to have my nails painted and, in a panic, I’ll paint about an hour before I need to leave. I’m sure you can imagine, that is always a huge mess and never turns out in the way I’d like. So, with my luck, I am 17 days behind the beginning of the spooky season and still have 13 days of preparation for one of my favorite holidays. Here are my new nail obsessions to get done before October ends. 

Ghost Nails:

I have entered my ghost era. I am currently, most likely for the foreseeable future, obsessed with the cutesy little ghost. The little ghosts that are thankfully dominating Walmart decorations this year are absolutely perfect to decorate your nails. Whether you prefer long or short, square or round, you can always decorate with a cute little boo buddy.  

Pumpkin Nails:

While I am not a fan of wearing the color orange or yellow, I will never complain when it comes to pumpkin nails. I love everything pumpkin whether it be in foods or drinks, decorations, or on clothing, I will alway choose the pumpkin themed items. If you decide you’d rather have a more neutral design for the rest of the fall season, these pumpkin nails are for you. 

Spider Nails:

Spiderwebs were never an option for my nails before last week, until a good friend of mine showed up with spiders all over hers. This idea is a great way to involve multiple designs and multiple colors to keep people on their toes. While I am not a fan of any bug, especially spiders, for some reason these spiders are cute enough to push past my fears. 

Combination Nails:

These are for the person who wants a little taste of everything. These ideas have multiple options to play with and design. This idea is perfect for every Halloween party and is guaranteed to match every costume option you have. 

I hope these were helpful in giving you some ideas for your next set this spooky season. All of these ideas were found on my trustworthy app, Pinterest, and there are hundreds more to explore!

