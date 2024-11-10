The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

Halloween just passed by last week and we are already a week into November. If you are like me, you are asking yourself, is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Well, I am here to tell you that no, it is not too early to decorate for Christmas! Don’t believe me, I have 3 reasons why it is okay to decorate for Christmas now!

1.) To start, as college, students, we already have enough stress in our lives. Personally, I live for the little things to keep that joy alive during the stressful semesters. Decorating for the holidays is one of those small joys. So, why wait to decorate for Christmas? Don’t let your friends sway you from setting up the holiday cheer you need to stay motivated!

2.) You can enjoy them longer! Unless you are staying on campus, here at Purdue, the fall semester is over by December 14th and everyone will head home for the holidays. Meaning, if you wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate, you have at most 2 weeks to enjoy your holiday decorations. If you decorate now, you can bask in the holiday fun for even longer!

3.) You will be less likely to procrastinate Christmas shopping! If you have your decorations up, you will have a constant reminder that Christmas is coming up and you need to get all of your loved ones a gift. I know that I tend to forget to buy gifts or procrastinate but once that tree is up, I am on a mission to have all of the wrapped gifts under it to add to the aesthetic.

All in all, you do not need a reason to decorate for Christmas. Do not let anyone tell you that it is too early or that you have to wait. You need to do what makes you happy and if that means decorating for Christmas right after Halloween, so be it. That is your prerogative!