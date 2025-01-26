The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

If you have Hulu, you have probably seen that they have been putting out some new shows this season. Today, I will be highlighting the two that I have watched; High Potential and Shifting Gears.

High Potential: First up, we are highlighting my new favorite show, High Potential. I was hesitant to start this show for no reason at all. I had seen various commercials for it during the Dancing with the Stars season and just felt no desire to check it out. However, the other day, I decided, what the heck, why not try it out? I was immediately hooked and within the last week I have watched all ten of the episodes. For those that do not know, High Potential is a drama with a touch of comedy. It follows Morgan (played by Kaitlin Olson), a woman with an above average IQ and a talent for seeing things that others don’t tend to notice. She ends up becoming a consultant for the LA police department and partnering with Detective Karadec (played by Daniel Sunjata). However, she has her own reasons for joining the police force. You will just need to watch to find out what happens. I cannot recommend this show enough. For my fellow crime show lovers, this one is for you!

Shifting Gears: Second, we have the newest show to hit Hulu. The pilot of this show dropped on January 8th. This one only has three episodes out thus far so, I am not fully able to provide an opinion, but so far I am enjoying it. Shifting Gears follows Riley (played by Kat Dennings) a mother who returns to her father’s home with her kids when she ends up getting divorced. Her father is played by none other than Tim Allen. There is some tension since they have never gotten along in their father-daughter relationship, but they are trying to figure out how to make it work since Riley needs a place to live with her kids until she gets a job and gets back on her feet. Meanwhile, her father Matt owns a car shop and needs someone new to work there. Will they repair their relationship? Will she find a job? Will he get his shop in order? Watch to find out! Again, I recommend this one. It gives the feels of a classic sitcom and overall it is just a fun, light-hearted watch!