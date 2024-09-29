Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney\'s live-action HOCUS POCUS 2
Halloween Movies to Get You in the Spooky Mood

Carissa Ray
If you are like me, you are ready for spooky season and can’t wait to dive into the horror movies! Whether you like to be completely and utterly scared or just want a light-hearted Halloween-themed movie, I have got you covered! Let’s dive in!

Mild Halloween Movies:

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas by Tim Burton (1993): This movie is a classic Halloween watch. Whether you grew up watching this movie or are just discovering it now, it is a must watch during this Halloween season. To add on, if you need a couple costume idea, Jack Skellington and Sally Shock are the perfect duo!
  • Hocus Pocus (1993): This is yet another classic when it comes to Halloween. It can be a bit more on the spooky side but it is still pretty tame when it comes to Halloween movies. Moreover, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah are perfect if you are looking for a trio costume idea!
  • Hubie Halloween (2020): This movie starring Adam Sandler is one of the funniest Halloween movies you will ever see! It follows Hubie Dubois, a citizen that takes Halloween and safety very seriously but is not taken seriously by the other citizens in this town. It is a great watch and I highly recommend this one for people who are not into the horror genre but want to get into the Halloween mood!

Terrifying Movies:

  • Talk to Me (2022): This movie was absolutely terrifying! In Talk to Me, the characters communicate with the dead through a ceramic hand and the spirit can take over their body until they take the hand off. Something about the paranormal aspect really gets to me. But, if you have a high tolerance of being scared or love to be terrified, this movie is for you!
  • Hell House LLC (2015): This movie is yet another unsettling one! This movie is set up as almost a fake documentary where a crew is working to figure out what happened one fateful night at the opening of a haunted house. They have recovered footage and are going through it to figure out what happened. It is very creepy and has a ton of jump scares. If you are into that kind of horror movie, I highly recommend!
  • The Conjuring (2013): I had to end on a classic. This movie is the epitome of a scary movie. There is a supernatural aspect, there are jump scares, and worst of all, it is based on a true story. It can’t get much scarier than that!

No matter what kind of scary movie you are looking for, there are dozens out there on any streaming platform! I highly recommend you check out some of the above movies and go from there!

