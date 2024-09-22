The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are less than a few weeks away from one of my all time favorite months, October! Even though it has been 90 degrees literally all week, I am staying hopeful that soon the temperatures will drop and we will be able to enjoy some nice fall treats and cutesy fall drinks. My freshman year of college, I was absolutely distraught on how I was supposed to enjoy my favorite fall sweet treats without the full use of my kitchen, but here are some of my favorite quick fall treats that you can make in your dorm!

Pillsbury & Chocolate Chip Cookies

While I often eat Pillsbury cookie dough raw(don’t worry the package says it’s safe!), I do occasionally enjoy baking them. One night while I found myself trapped in Instagram reels, I discovered the life changing recipe of the Pillsbury cookies combined with some chocolate chip cookie dough. Let me tell you my life has been completely altered since making these cookies!

The perfect fall treat is 100% an apple pie or an apple crisp. There is no way I could possibly survive the fall season on a college campus without a warm apple crisp. What’s even better, it can be made in your favorite coffee cup!

These are staple at home and are a fan favorite across my family. An easy way to get your pumpkin pie and cheesecake fill all wrapped in one. Although it takes a little more planning and time than some of the others, it is still a great sweet treat!

One of my favorite desserts as a kid were dirt pudding cups, especially at summer pool parties! When I started high school, my friends often stocked our holiday parties with our all time favorite. As a fun halloween twist, I like to switch up the basic Oreo for halloween themed Oreos and some fun orange sprinkles!