We are practically there everyone! There are only a few more weeks(hopefully days) until we put the 80 degree days behind us and embrace my favorite season of all time, the spooky season. Although I hate being scared I love this time of year, especially the decorations. I thankfully have a roommate that is super understanding of my decorating obsessing and here are some of my favorite finds to create a ‘spooky’ atmosphere in your dorm room, all within a college budget.

  1. Walmart Door Sign ($10)

This sign is in fact way too cute to be scary! It is the perfect spooky season decoration to hang on your door or even on your wall. The sign is a great way to implement a cute fall decoration into your dorm room.

2. Target Decorative Pumpkins ($10)

A simple but easy way to decorate your space is this small collection of pumpkins from Target. Thankfully these pumpkins happen to match the theme of my room perfectly and are a great way to implement the sweater weather vibes without going all out spooky or scary. 

3. Target Ghost Throw Pillow ($10)

Warning everyone! There is a cute ghost pillow just sitting in Target and I will not stop until I have one. I am obsessed with cute throw pillows whether it be as an addition to my pile on my bed or another pillow for our futon. I need this pillow and I know deep down it needs me. 

4.  Target Ghost Mug ($17)

There is no way  you can go wrong with this item, it checks every single box. A coffee mug? Check. A spooky coffee mug? Check. A spooky coffee mug that also gives off cowboy vibes? Absolutely check. A major hint toward my roommate, this is what you should put in my boo basket.

5. Amazon Pumpkin Light ($12)

I feel like I can never get enough light in my room. I am very much opposed to using the big light, so our room is covered in vine lights, lamps, and cute desk lights. We have so many but this one is an all time favorite of mine. Don’t tell my roommate, I fully expect this light to remain out and on until we move out in May. 

