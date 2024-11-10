Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

In case anyone needs a reminder, we have officially entered the holiday season. I have, in fact, had my Christmas tree up since November 1st at 1:30 am. This has always been my favorite season whether it be getting to spend time with family, cuddling up to watch some of the best movies of all time or maybe the fact that I was born in December, but this is simply the most wonderful time of the year. Something that has always made my celebrations special was an advent calendar, it was always so special when my mom presented me with my yearly calendar. Here are some of my favorite ones from this past year, in case my mom needs any hints..wink..wink.

AD 4nXe vGZhfPic r7QCknvmjHySVKCA0 uK9wRmoM0sDYJchZd8ofWt6QqnXdRGJDrdWO3a3AU0XkIn1796e4Pn9v6aXV hyPyOUSF909idd Td2G5UesGN50bfrcmZV XcXJSNb7N?key=YgcwC8GyFbeOLuyp01MAZosz

  1. Burt’s Bees Calendar:

This is truly the perfect calendar for me this year. I, ironically, just ran out of my favorite chapstick and was so conflicted which type to try out next. This calendar will be perfect to test out different flavors and find my new favorite. I’m so excited to get started and I am counting down the minutes until December 1st at 12:01am.

AD 4nXdOVrwFOm XBH eU0t6GV93n7PhzhXHi784HdcGaqj1vOuLY9ZTYMvmU0jzGLcQ1LUy5hGK3aZOylaYB4 rwPJVU8Q6z4hWjQRbw1Xf6I5IPfLhMhXzdIgN8LFTDMAiBwOl8 E qw?key=YgcwC8GyFbeOLuyp01MAZosz

2. Crystal Calendar:

Alert! I have found the perfect gift for my roommate. She loves to collect crystals and this advent calendar is a great collection of some of her favorites and more. Not only does it come with 24 different crystals, it is also just a great way to bond with someone close to you as you open up the calendar. 

AD 4nXfbjlVEFGKVoaSfsc zNp ahNW0X2rW1O01IHKkn4rV i7t5N9YllT6bxAC9IJ

3. Dating Calendar:

This might be one of the cutest advent calendar ideas I have ever seen. This is a perfect way to connect with your significant other over the holiday season. This specific calendar features date ideas, talking points and just sweet get to know you moments. With some many options this can be a perfect way to kick off the holidays.

AD 4nXegcctmJyqLpKwh K1pVXT3ari0wQPqxUZnU5q 8VeOmhydrtBUjuq1w5rzRcmkpcNfw3R EaaTf32dCxMWhNOrD9

4. Crochet Pattern Book: 

While this specific calendar is not necessarily the ‘typical’ advent calendar, I am obsessed with this. I would not ever call myself an expert at crochet but I know how to make a really long chain. I feel like this could be the perfect one for me so I can not only improve my skills but also make so many cute little decorations for my tree!

Kendell is a writer and senior editor of the Her Campus Purdue University chapter. She's been a part of Purdue's Her Campus chapter since fall of 2023. Her favorite topics to write about include entertainment, the music industry and about her favorite experiences around campus. Kendell is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is majoring in Communications with a minor in History, Anthropology and Creative Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Kendell is a member of Purdue Orientation Programs and was a team leader and Summer Visit Day Conductor for Boiler Gold Rush 2024. In the future, she hopes to work for a broadcast network working with sports and entertainment reporting. She currently works at a cafe right outside of campus and loves to tell everyone about it. Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, she grew up visiting West Lafayette and Purdue's campus, she loves to learn more about the student life. In her free time, Kendell enjoys listen to music especially Taylor Swift. She is also really into reading and loves to talk about her latest reads, majority of which involve romance. She loves to bake and back home is known for her banana bread muffins, coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies.