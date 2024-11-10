The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

In case anyone needs a reminder, we have officially entered the holiday season. I have, in fact, had my Christmas tree up since November 1st at 1:30 am. This has always been my favorite season whether it be getting to spend time with family, cuddling up to watch some of the best movies of all time or maybe the fact that I was born in December, but this is simply the most wonderful time of the year. Something that has always made my celebrations special was an advent calendar, it was always so special when my mom presented me with my yearly calendar. Here are some of my favorite ones from this past year, in case my mom needs any hints..wink..wink.

This is truly the perfect calendar for me this year. I, ironically, just ran out of my favorite chapstick and was so conflicted which type to try out next. This calendar will be perfect to test out different flavors and find my new favorite. I’m so excited to get started and I am counting down the minutes until December 1st at 12:01am.

2. Crystal Calendar:

Alert! I have found the perfect gift for my roommate. She loves to collect crystals and this advent calendar is a great collection of some of her favorites and more. Not only does it come with 24 different crystals, it is also just a great way to bond with someone close to you as you open up the calendar.

3. Dating Calendar:

This might be one of the cutest advent calendar ideas I have ever seen. This is a perfect way to connect with your significant other over the holiday season. This specific calendar features date ideas, talking points and just sweet get to know you moments. With some many options this can be a perfect way to kick off the holidays.

4. Crochet Pattern Book:

While this specific calendar is not necessarily the ‘typical’ advent calendar, I am obsessed with this. I would not ever call myself an expert at crochet but I know how to make a really long chain. I feel like this could be the perfect one for me so I can not only improve my skills but also make so many cute little decorations for my tree!