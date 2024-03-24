Carrie Soto is Back. A Book Review.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

If you’re as obsessed with a rapid page-turning fictional story as I am, I have your next read. Taylor Jenkins Reid has been my current favorite author for a couple years now. Malibu Rising was the first novel I read of her books and I instantly fell in love with the way Reid develops her characters and the intrigue of every storyline.

Over spring break, I had the pleasure of a relaxing Mexico destination where I powered through Carrie Soto is Back. In short, Carrie holds the most tennis slam titles and after years of retirement, she wants to make a comeback. She is coached by her father who she shares a loving and deep bond with. The novel follows Carrie through her training and the season of ups and downs regarding her personal and athletic endeavors.

I felt I was fighting for Carrie winning those slam titles just as much as she was. I personally fell in love with her which surprised me because she is a raw, aggressive and blunt character, which is the polar opposite of my personality. She says the truth and the truth only. During press conferences, she makes references to murdering other tennis players on the court which just speaks to the intensity of her character. Carrie is obsessed with winning the game and being the best, but under the gold and being at the top, it’s the sport that she loves. If you’ve ever been in an extremely competitive sport, then you know the feeling of doing anything it takes. That fuming frustration we all know as athletes is felt through the pages. Carrie Soto is a beast in the most refreshing way possible. One may look at her as an outcast as she doesn’t have many friends, but instead of hating on her uniqueness, I admire her careless attitude. Her life is tennis. You can hear passion for the sport through the words on every page.

I could keep going, but I’ll spare the future readers. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t touched a tennis ball in your life. You will understand both the mental and physical game of tennis after reading this book.

Besides Carrie Soto, if you’re a Taylor Jenkins Reid fan, you already know the other monumental read is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. I feel like every one and their mother has either heard of it or read it already, but this is your reminder to add it to your book list. Malibu Rising and Daisy Jones and the Six are other killer reads that won’t take you long to finish. I have demolished every book I’ve read that Reid has written.