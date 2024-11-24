The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I love “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter and my friends can attest, I am almost always constantly humming it. But lately, if I’m humming “Espresso”, nine times out of ten it’s Domingo. Premiering on October 12, 2024 the “Bridesmaids” sketch on the hit show Saturday Night Live, what is better known as the ‘Domingo sketch’ has become a major success. In case you happened to miss Domingo on SNL or you haven’t seen any information about him, don’t worry, I’m here to explain all of Domingo.

Marcello Hernandez is an up and coming comedian whose frequent appearances on SNL always bring a smile to my face and his latest appearance is no exception. In the original ‘Domingo sketch’, Kelsey and Matt are celebrating their marriage in their wedding reception when Kelsey’s bridesmaids give their joint speech in song. They recount the story of Kelsey’s bachelorette trip to Charleston where she meets Domingo all to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”. While the details of the trips seem to be a little questionable involving Kelsey’s relationship with Domingo, the air is all clear when Domingo himself arrives, “to explain direct from Domingo.”

This sketch jumped to the top of the charts and I would not be surprised if it joins others in the SNL hall of fame.

Following the incredible success of the “Bridesmaids sketch”, Kelsey and Matt are seen hosting another party, this time in honor of their baby shower. Since Kelsey seems to have such amazing friends, they decide to pay tribute to their ‘final hoorah’ with Kelsey by recounting their trip to Miami for a ‘babymoon’ again in song but this time to the tune of Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO”. While on this trip to Miami, Kelsey reunites with Domingo and, let’s just say, I think Matt will be seeing a lot more of his friend Domingo in the future. I for one am thrilled because this just means much more Domingo in my future and who could say no to that!

A Short n’ Sweet arrest

This might be my favorite moment in the Domingo saga, but Domingo has been arrested on the count of being too hot. Every night on Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour before the iconic “Juno” is played, Carpenter selects a member of the crowd for being ‘too hot’. Domingo graced the L.A show with his presence just a few short weeks since he became a hit on SNL with his song to the tune of “Espresso” and believe me Sabrina and Domingo’s interaction is one for the ages.

I am so so obsessed with Domingo in every way. If you haven’t seen any of the Domingo content, make sure you check this icon out. And if you have heard of or even seen these skits already, this is your sign to go watch them again.