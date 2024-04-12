Book Recommendations to Get You Out of a Slump!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, one of the ways that I destress and relax after a stressful week of classes and extracurriculars is to sit down and read a good novel. I have always loved reading and I absolutely love recommending books to others. One thing I hate is getting stuck in a reading slump. Therefore, I have compiled a list of books that have helped me through a reading slump that you can try if you want to get back into reading!

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

This book was so cute and funny. I absolutely loooooved this book. The characters were relatable and so fun to read about. The plot was not as realistic but it was such a cool idea. Book Lovers was an absolute rom-com of a book and I highly recommend this book to all of the hopeless romantics out there. This was the first book I have read by Emily Henry and it did not disappoint!

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

This is my all time favorite book! Before this book, I was not a big fantasy girl. However, this story was so captivating that it immediately hooked me on the genre. I am now an avid romantasy fan. This book was absolutely amazing. It had dragons, it had enemies to lovers, it had a war college. What more could you ask for? This is the first in what will be a 5 book series. The second book, Iron Flame, was also released recently and the third, Onyx Flame, was just announced. This series so far is absolutely fantastic and I cannot wait to read the final three books!

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Oh. My. Word. This book was heartbreaking yet a masterpiece at the same time. Jennette McCurdy did a tremendous job with this memoir. Her story is devastating yet inspirational. This is one of those books that I think everyone should read at some point in their life. Even if you are not a fan of autobiographies or memoirs, I highly recommend this one to everyone!

Whether you cannot find a book to read, need a suggestion, or are stuck in a reading slump, I suggest giving one of these books a try as your next read!