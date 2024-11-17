Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
thanksgiving recipes 2024
thanksgiving recipes 2024
Photo by Helena Lin for Spoon University
Culture

Best Thanksgiving Episodes to Binge!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Ella Fabian
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.
Thanksgiving Blair Waldorf?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
The CW/YouTube

It is two weeks until Thanksgiving and I am officially counting the days. I am so excited to be home and around my family. Until then, I am stuck at college, and so below are a few of my favorite Thanksgiving TV episodes to watch to get me into the Thanksgiving mood that bring all the drama and vibes that are needed!

  1. Friends– “The One with all of the Thanksgivings”

Season 5 Episode 8 

Watch: Max and Hulu

While I might like Thanksgiving because it is peaceful and nothing eventful happens, this is certainly not the case for this episode. In this episode of Friends, each person tells the tale of their worst Thanksgivings, allowing us to glimpse into their past. 

  1. Gilmore Girls– “A Deep- Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Season 3 Episode 9 

Watch: Netflix 

This is the perfect Thanksgiving episode, I mean Stars Hollow is where I would want to be for Thanksgiving. In this episode, we deal with family, friends, and lots of food. Follow Rory and Lorelai as they eat 4 different Thanksgiving meals all in one night!

  1. Gossip Girl– “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”

Season 1 Episode 9 

Where to Watch: Max

Gossip Girl always brings drama, and this Thanksgiving episode has lots of it. When Dan invites Serena and her family to have dinner together, things do not go as planned. As for Blair, she realizes her dad is not coming home for Thanksgiving and Nate does get to have his family all together at dinner, which never works out well. Throughout this episode there are flashbacks that fill in the gaps of why people are feeling what they are feeling. If you are looking for a Thanksgiving episode to capture your attention, this is the one. 

Whether you like an eventful Thanksgiving in real life or not, the dramatic is always better to watch. While not a total substitute for being with your friends and family, I hope these episodes bring a bit of holiday cheer to your life. Happy Holidays and stay strong for the 2 more weeks before Thanksgiving!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Ella Fabian

Purdue '27

Ella Fabian is a freshman writer at the Her Campus at Purdue chapter. She writes primarily entertainment and health verticals on the site. Beyond Her Campus, Ella is a part of The Period Project, Rotaract Club, and multiple pharmacy clubs at Purdue. She is hoping to start a mental health advocacy club on campus as well. Ella is currently a freshman at Purdue University, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences, and is hoping to minor in German. After graduation, she hopes to work in Psychiatric Pharmacy in a hospital. Though, in her free time, Ella is an avid reader and loves a good rom-com. She also loves playing sports, Volleyball and Basketball, as well as, jamming out to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.