Best Thanksgiving Episodes to Binge!

It is two weeks until Thanksgiving and I am officially counting the days. I am so excited to be home and around my family. Until then, I am stuck at college, and so below are a few of my favorite Thanksgiving TV episodes to watch to get me into the Thanksgiving mood that bring all the drama and vibes that are needed!

Friends– “The One with all of the Thanksgivings”

Season 5 Episode 8

Watch: Max and Hulu

While I might like Thanksgiving because it is peaceful and nothing eventful happens, this is certainly not the case for this episode. In this episode of Friends, each person tells the tale of their worst Thanksgivings, allowing us to glimpse into their past.

Gilmore Girls– “A Deep- Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Season 3 Episode 9

Watch: Netflix

This is the perfect Thanksgiving episode, I mean Stars Hollow is where I would want to be for Thanksgiving. In this episode, we deal with family, friends, and lots of food. Follow Rory and Lorelai as they eat 4 different Thanksgiving meals all in one night!

Gossip Girl– “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”

Season 1 Episode 9

Where to Watch: Max

Gossip Girl always brings drama, and this Thanksgiving episode has lots of it. When Dan invites Serena and her family to have dinner together, things do not go as planned. As for Blair, she realizes her dad is not coming home for Thanksgiving and Nate does get to have his family all together at dinner, which never works out well. Throughout this episode there are flashbacks that fill in the gaps of why people are feeling what they are feeling. If you are looking for a Thanksgiving episode to capture your attention, this is the one.

Whether you like an eventful Thanksgiving in real life or not, the dramatic is always better to watch. While not a total substitute for being with your friends and family, I hope these episodes bring a bit of holiday cheer to your life. Happy Holidays and stay strong for the 2 more weeks before Thanksgiving!