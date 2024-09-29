The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Purdue chapter.

One of my favorite fall traditions from the past few years has been the creation of boo baskets for your loved ones. Whether it be a surprise for your significant other or simply just a way to show some appreciation for your friends, they are great ways to show your fall spirit. I love to go from store to store collecting cute and sweet items to gift my friends. Here are some of my favorite items that I have found.

Small baskets (Target $12)

Out of every basket I ever gotten for a boo basket, this is my favorite purchase. It is the most sturdy and can be reused for any occasion. It also looks so cute as a piece of decor after the fall season!



Spooky Blanket (Kohls $12)

or

Cute Blanket (Walmart $15)

The most essential and important item for a boo basket is the cute fall/halloween blanket. I personally prefer the cutesy fall blanket but some of my friends definitely prefer the spooky versions. I can honestly say that some of my favorite blankets can have come from holiday baskets.

Fall Candles (Walmart $5)

Although not ideal for dorm life, a candle is a great gift for any occasion. A small candle and go a long way in a fall basket. While I typically prefer a floral candle, I will always be happy to receive a fall candle.

Their favorite candies

Another essential item for a boo basket is a little snack. Whether it be their favorite snack time food or their favorite sweet treat or candy, you can always count on receiving a sweet treat in my boo baskets.

Fall Coffee Mug (Walmart 4ct $10)

No one tell my mom, but she will be receiving this as her birthday gift this year. When I found these cute coffee mugs at the store, I knew I needed them. They have the sweetest ghostly expressions and are so perfect for boo baskets.

Stuffed toys (Walmart $8)

A quick and easy gift for literally any holiday occasion, especially during the fall and Halloween season is a stuffed toy. I can honestly say that every single year I have gifted at least three of my friends a stuffed animal. My roommate loves stuffed animals and her boo basket is definitely full of them right now.

I hope my suggestions help as you are building your boo baskets. I wish you all the best fall season ever and the happiest of Halloween!