A Complete Guide to the ‘Wicked’ Movie Merchandise

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you are a lover of all things musical theater, loved “The Wizard Of Oz” or possibly loved the books, then you are probably waiting on the release of “Wicked.” While waiting for the movie, buying merchandise is essential. This is especially since everything is pink and green.

If you want merchandise you can wear, then look no further than the Target collection designed by the movie’s costume designer, Paul Tazewell. This collection features sweaters, hoodies, sweatpants, skirts and hair accessories. Everything in the collection is either pink for Galinda or green for Elphaba. It is a great way to wear merchandise for the franchise without being too out there.

If you are a person who loves reusable water bottles, the brand Stanley has come out with two sizes and two colors for this movie. One is a bright hot pink with a butterfly design and the other is a shiny dark green with a flying monkey design.

They each come in a 40 ounce and 20 ounce size bottles. As of right now, both bottles and both sizes are sold out. Hopefully they come back in stock so you can enjoy water in your Wicked water bottle.

There is also bedding options for merchandise. Target has a pink with butterflies throw blanket and butterfly pillow as well as a green checkered blanket and matching throw pillow. Walmart has matching bedding sets. Kohl’s has a few home decor options, but it is mostly bedding.

Also at Target are posters featuring cast shots and designs inspired by the movie.

The “Wicked” merchandise does not stop there. There are also some food options. There are Rice Krispy Treats, macaroni and cheese cups, Betty Crocker cupcakes and cake pops. All of these options, besides the Rice Krispy Treats, all either turn the product pink or green depending on the mix that was included.

If you are interested in collecting, there are toy options. Not only are there dolls of the characters, but there are Legos and Funko Pops as well. There are also board games (Monopoly) and a karaoke machine.

There are miscellaneous items as well, but before I get to them, I am going to talk about the beauty items.

There are hair accessories from the brand Scünci, hair tools (curling irons and hair dryers) by Conair and skincare items from various brands. For hair accessories there are headbands, claw clips and scrunchies.

The skincare items include facial masks, hand cream, body wash and pimple patches. There are also nail polishes and press on nails included in this merchandise.

If you are someone who love makeup, then you should 100% buy the Wicked x r.e.m. beauty makeup collection. Not only is the brand by Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda in the movie, everything in the collection is beautiful. Everything in the collection is reasonably priced, ranging from $18 to $60. The collection has products to put on before your makeup routine and makeup products itself.

For miscellaneous items, there are dress-up costumes, books, mirrors, makeup bags, mugs and even Starbucks drinks.

The dress-up options are for both children and grown adults which is nice to see. There are books that talk about the origin story as well as books for little kids. There are handheld mirrors that are either pink or green.

Mugs that are either Galinda or Elphaba-inspired. For Starbucks, they have two drink options. One is pink (dragon fruit flavored) and one is green (matcha flavored). There are also exclusive Starbucks cups and a gift card keychain.

Overall, there is a lot of merchandise for this movie, and it is only the first part, so more is to come. Now that you have learned what merchandise exists, it’s time for you to buy some and patiently wait for the upcoming moving in style.