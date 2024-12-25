The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have to be honest, these past few months have been more than difficult. All of the empty, lonely, homesick emotions have been hitting this semester.

The cold weather brings depression along with it. It is extremely exhausting trying to stay motivated while the outside is freezing. The cold makes the soul feel cold.

Seasonal depression is real, and when it is attacking you, it is easy to give into it. Especially when there is little will to try to fight it.

However, there is one special thing that is able to fight that depression. And for me, that is Christmas.

I found myself drowning and letting my anxious mind overtake my joy. As I was walking downtown, in a horrible mood, I approached a store decorated with dazzling, cheery Christmas decorations.

A spark of excitement and motivation struck me when seeing that beautiful store. And for a second, my mind was relieved.

Something about Christmas is so hopeful. The anticipation, the music, the festivities, the decorations, all of it.

There are many reasons this could be. Perhaps it is a unification of all different people. Recently, tensions have been crazy across America.

The warmth of the holiday season is something that a lot can relate to, being an agreeable feeling despite differences.

Or maybe it is nostalgic.

The childhood memories of running down the stairs to see what Santa brought holds a special place in a lot of hearts. The feeling of decorating the tree, watching Christmas themed movies with loved ones, holiday parties, all of it. It brings you back to a time that was simpler, one that we cherish.

It could be the feeling of giving as well. The idea that we have an excuse to portray how much we love someone through our gifts. Christmas allows you to show how grateful you are for your people.

All in all, the holiday influences an abundance of love and appreciation. It forces unification all around. Unification with strangers, friends, family.

That is comforting.

As I left the bright, festive shop, I deliberated over the quick feeling of ambition it brought me. From that moment, I decided to drown myself not in sadness, but in Christmas.

I currently sit writing this in a study room with a peppermint mocha in my hand and Christmas music blasting.

There are ways to save ourselves from giving in to the ache, and that is discovering our outlets and embracing them.

So until I feel relieved of the pain, you will see me downtown in the Christmas stores. You will catch me listening to Christmas music in my beats with a sugar cookie latte or peppermint mocha in my hand. And you will see me decorating my dorm for the holiday season.

Your happiness is your happiness and it is unique to you. Look inside your heart and pull the aspects that bring joy to you.

If it is not Christmas, it is something else. To save yourself, you need to find it.

And in the meantime, get some Starbucks peppermint mocha. It is amazing.