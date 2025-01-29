Which Berkey Creamery Ice Cream are You?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To understand the type of people we are, we associate ourselves with different things. For example, I am Serena Vanderwoodsen from “Gossip Girl,” the color yellow and kiwis.

While I was working my job at the Berkey Creamery, staring at all the different ice cream I thought about this. I was trying to associate myself and my coworkers with each flavor. Each one has a distinct personality to it.

Without further ado, here is some of my favorite Creamery flavors with their personalities so that you can distinguish which ice cream you are:

PEACHY paterno Peachy Paterno is a sweetheart. She does not like to go out much, her friends have to beg her too. But when she does, she is in the middle of the dance floor showing off her graceful moves. Her typical weekend includes a rom-com and popcorn. Peachy aims to help people in the future. She’s soft spoken yet smart. Her grades are always spectacular and she reads a lot. She likes to braid her hair and add bows to it. Peachy wears a lot of baby pink clothing (it is her favorite color). Additionally, she has a lot of friends. She is known as “too nice” to everyone. She has had one boyfriend since high school, and they are still together. Overall, Ms. Paterno is quite adorable. Everyone needs a friend like her in their lives. Monkey Business Everyone also has a Monkey Business in their life. This girl is crazy. She does not care about anything. Ms. Business is out almost every night of the week. She drinks whatever is handed to her and does any dare she is given. Halloween is her favorite holiday. She often does not make it to class because she is “sick.” But somehow graduates. When she does make it to class, she goes in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She is hilarious. You can find her getting into the craziest situations. And she always has a guy to complain about. Ms. Business has an interesting life. It is fun to hear her stories. DEATH BY CHOCOLATE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Berkey Creamery (@pennstatecreamery) Death by Chocolate is a very kind person. She smiles at everyone and is very charismatic. She is almost too perfect. But as you get to know Ms. Chocolate more and more, you learn that she is not the angel she pretends to be. She has a dark side. She is oddly good at lying and has some devious stories. Death by Chocolate has had a very hard life. She’s troubled, yet is a good person. Your parents think she’s a great influence but you know she’s the opposite. She has an extensive skincare and makeup routine. She is very put together, and rather stunning. All the guys want her. She goes out every weekend, some weekdays too. She loves rock music and old movies. Death by Chocolate can be a very loyal friend, just don’t get on her bad side. GRILLED STICKIES Now, I love Grilled Stickies girl. It is the girl I wish I was. She is talkative, kind, warming and relatable. And, to top it off, she has good style. You can find her outfits on Pinterest. She is very extroverted and a little social butterfly. But do not mess with her, she has a tough side. Grilled Stickies will stand up for herself and her beliefs. She is a raging feminist. This girl does not believe in frat parties. In fact, she hates them. She would much rather go to a bar. And even better, a jazz bar. She dreams to live in New York City. Grilled Stickies is that girl you want to be. HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY Happy Happy Joy Joy is really a kind-hearted soul but she does not shut up. She can really annoy you. You still love her, though. She never stops talking about herself, and she’s an avid shit-talker. But then the next day, she will go and be best friends with the girl’s she just complained about. Happy is a little fake. Happy also has pretty good grades and she is in a bunch of clubs. She is productive and very organized. She is also a hopeless romantic, and funny at times. She goes out almost everyday. Happy can be a mom friend, but when going out, you have to mom her. She falls in love with every frat guy. She does have really good going out fits. Ms. Joy Joy is quite the character. BITTERSWEET MINT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Berkey Creamery (@pennstatecreamery) Bittersweet mint is nice, pretty, but just like every other girl. She follows every Tik Tok trend she sees. You can find her walking around campus with her Lululemon, White Fox or Penn State sets. And you can’t forget the Ugg Minis. She gets average grades and her fake tan is a little orange. Mint is extroverted and loves going to a good frat party. Her favorite music is party music.

Overall, if you’re not one of these flavors, you know one. I hope next time you go to the Creamery, you think of the different personalities.

Maybe it will make you want to try a new flavor!