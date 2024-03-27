If eyes are the window to the soul, eyelashes must be the curtains. Long and luscious eyelashes are a beautiful feature that is often emphasized with mascara or lash extensions.
Luckily these alternatives aren’t necessary to achieve the look, all you need is an eyelash serum.
I’ve tried five of the most popular eyelash serums constantly raved about on Tik Tok. I’ve ranked them based on three important factors: whether or not they cause side effects, their price and the overall results they provide.
This also happens to be the chronological order in which I used them, so enjoy me recounting the journey my eyelashes have endured.
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum – $68 for 2 ml
-
Coming in at rock bottom is GrandeLASH. Not only is this product extremely overpriced, it does much more harm than good. I returned this after three uses.
It made me look like I hadn’t slept in eight years and tried to hide it by using a red sharpie as concealer. When I used this, I woke up to my under-eye skin being an opaque burgundy color.
Avoid this at all costs. Even if it doesn’t cause this side effect for you, keep reading for an option that’s superior at half the price.
- The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum – $14.90 for 4.73 ml
-
Though this product is the most cost-effective, it’s not as effective in terms of results. I used a whole tube and didn’t see much of a difference at all. At least there were no nasty side effects.
Different products work on different people, so because of the affordability this one is a pretty low-risk buy. Overall, still a no from me, but could be worth a try for someone else.
- Lash Therapy Australia Eyelash serum – $60.34 for 3 ml
-
Here’s another pricey option that wasn’t worth the money for me. The TikTok promos got me on this one and they do offer decent discounts, but the mild results weren’t a fair bargain.
This product delivered results that were noticeable, but they weren’t the best of the best. It added a slight thickness and length to my lashes and luckily, I didn’t experience any side effects.
Its formulation does boast a list of safe, all-natural ingredients only, if that’s a huge factor for you. They also offer a “money-back Growth Guarantee” and had great customer service.
- Babe Original Essential Lash Serum – $49 for 1.77 ml on amazon
-
Moving on to the great options: I used three tubes of Babe Lash before finding my holy grail product and switching.
This lash serum delivered drastic length and thickness with absolutely zero side effects. It’s not terribly expensive considering the positive results, especially compared to the negative results its pricier competitors provide (cough cough, GrandeLASH).
I don’t have anything bad to say about the product’s formulation, I only stopped buying it because there is a better option for a cheaper price.
- Terez & Honor Advanced Eyelash Serum – $25 for 3 ml
-
Finally, the internet famous product that can be seen in thousands of TikTok Shop showcases across the platform. Interestingly enough, the countless creators who earn commission for promoting this actually hit the nail on the head. In my opinion, this product is easily the best of its kind.
My eyelashes are longer and thicker than ever, my wallet isn’t crying in pain and my under-eye skin has experienced no irritation whatsoever.
Another amazing feature of this product is the fact that even if you discontinue use, your eyelashes will still stay long. In my experience with the other serums, my eyelashes shrunk back down to normal one to three weeks after I ran out of product. I’ve gone three weeks without this and seen absolutely no reduction in lash length.
Of course, lash serum results aren’t permanent and you do need to continue applying them to maintain results. With all lash serums, daily application is recommended until the desired results are achieved, after that, usage can be reduced to a lower frequency, ensuring maintenance rather than active growth (plus, this preserves the product).
I will purchase this product for the rest of my life, it is worth all the Tik Tok shop hype.
To summarize, Grande Lash is a huge no and Terez & Honor is a huge yes. I wish everyone luscious lashes in their future!