What Your Favorite ‘Gilmore Girls’ Man Says About You

Through the fall and winter seasons, “Gilmore Girls” is such an iconic series. The cozy vibes, oversized coffee cups and small-town aesthetic are all perfect for the cooler weather. One of the main dividing opinions among fans of the show is which one of show’s love interests you prefer the most. What does your answer say about you?

Luke

If your favorite “Gilmore Girls” man is Luke, you’re a hopeless romantic. The chemistry building between Luke and Lorelai from the first season was slow-burning, and it required patience from viewers to actually come to fruition.

This type of relationship requires the faith that only a true hopeless romantic has, which isn’t easy to come by. You probably like coffee and small towns, but you also like having things that not everyone else does.

Jess

Unlike those that fall for his uncle, viewers that like Jess prefer something that happens quickly. Just as he quickly entered and exited Stars Hollow, Jess has a wildcard personality and isn’t for those who want a perfect and persistent relationship. You like to learn about new places and things, and you’re very culturally aware.

Dean

If you like Dean, you just want to be loved. Dean is there for girls who want a basic and tall man, with little-to-no original personality. He is consistent, though, which can be good.

Dean is for the girls who have dreamed of being moms since they were little. Dean is for the girls who want to stay home, cook and know who is coming home to them. You’re super calm and sweet, and you might be counting on your high school relationship to make it.

Logan

Logan, on the other hand, is for the girls who want something different. Dating in the Huntzberger family seems a little unpredictable.

If you like Logan, you’re clearly looking for the fun, glitz and glam that comes with being with a Yale boy — gorilla masks and all. You’re impressed by the materialistic, but very intrinsically aware at the same time.

Christopher

For the girls that want a man with a motorcycle, we have Christopher. He seems to know how to have a good time, but despite trying to commit, he consistently isn’t there for his family.

Christopher’s one redeeming quality is his bike because, as Lorelai says, “if you’re going to throw your life away, he better have a motorcycle.” If you like Christopher, you’re just looking for a bike.

Max

If Max is your favorite “Gilmore Girls” man, you have great taste. You have a man who can cook, reads, is fashionable and is ready to commit to his girl. You’re academically inclined and mature. No notes.

Dave

If you’re a Dave girlie, you’re my kind of person. Dave is super selfless and he treated Lane so well. He’s the type of guy who loves out loud and is willing to be patient.

If you like Dave, you’re probably also patient and you’re not worried about the outward presentation of things, you know it’s what’s inside that counts.

All of the Gilmore Guys have their pros and cons, but we all have our favorites. The type of personality you prefer says a lot about your personality, too. Remember that next time you rewatch this cult-favorite show!