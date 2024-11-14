What Notes You Should Look for in Perfume Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Finding the perfect fragrance is truly an art. There is so much more to establishing a signature scent than just finding something that smells good. Tuning your perfume to your zodiac can help you find the perfect scent that enhances your vibe in a way that is totally you.

Original Illustration on Canva for Her Campus Media

Aries

Aries are known to be confident, bold and passionate. Besides being natural leaders, a typical Aries possesses a strong sense of independence and thrives on excitement and impulsivity to spice up everyday life.

The best notes to help accentuate the fiery spirit of an Aries are bold citrus and wood. A bold citrus has a tang to it much like the assertive nature of an Aries. When paired with the wood notes, it leans into a natural confidence.

A great perfume to try that uses these notes is Tangerine Boy by Phlur. The key notes are tangerine, lemon and amber. This will be quick to grab and keep the attention of those around you as a vibrant scent that fits a bold Aries perfectly.

If you are looking to lean more into the woodsy notes, Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar is perfect. With key notes of ambrette seeds, pear nectar and natural musk, it seamlessly blends the necessary citrus notes with a subtle touch of wood.

This unique scent will differentiate you and create a signature scent that people will not be quick to forget.

Cancer

Often recognized for their sensitive nature, Cancers are characterized as vulnerable, sensual, nurturing and intuitive. Cancer’s have an innate ability to understand the feelings of those around them and deeply value emotional connections.

The ideal notes in a Cancer-esque perfume are citrus, rose, jasmine and patchouli. A blend of all or some of these creates a gentle, warm and romantic blend that perfectly suits an emotive Cancer.

If you are a Cancer, the number one perfume on your list should be Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb. With keynotes of vanilla, jasmine and orange blossom (plus hints of jasmine and patchouli) this scent is intoxicating and sensual. It is able to replicate the emotional complexity and depth of a Cancer.

Caroline Herrera’s Good Girl Blush is another great option for Cancers. Featuring notes of mandarin, ylang-ylang and vanilla, enticing vanilla with a burst of floral exemplifies the caring, but sometimes moody nature of a Cancer. Nothing says multifaceted like Cancer, so the duality of this scent is a perfect fit for this zodiac.

Libra

Libra, the only zodiac to not have an object for a symbol, thrives with balance. Being represented by a scale characterizes them as balanced, social and charming. The perfect Libra scent has to include notes from the same family or notes that blend seamlessly to appease the symmetric nature of Libras.

The scent profile for a Libra includes pink pepper, amber and vetiver. A stable but sensual scent is created with these notes, which caters to a Libra’s need for balance, but also their more social side.

Starting off with possibly the most notorious pink pepper scent: Glossier You.

Pink pepper, a shocking note, is combined with a more balanced iris root. The scent is renowned for being completely personal, meaning it reads differently on everyone.

The balance between an overpowering and balancing note encapsulates the idea of Libras. A sense of balance, with a little shock.

The 7 Virues Amber Vanilla is another perfect pick for Libras. Notes include amber, pink carnation and vanilla. This perfume emphasizes natural scent, keeping Libra’s natural balance intact, while also including a harmonious blend of amber and vanilla.

Taurus

Taurus crave a sense of stability and grounding but definitely have a taste for the finer things in life. Taurus are known to have a desire for extravagance and sensuality.

Exemplary notes for a Taurus include earthy, floral, sweet citrus and cedar. Earthy and cedar notes appeal to the Taurus craving for stability and being grounded, but the floral and citrus jump out and satiate the desire for extravagance.

Diptyque Paris Philosykos perfectly blends earthy notes like fig leaves and fig tree wood with sweeter notes like fig tree sap to create a steady and warm scent with a bit of flare. Black pepper is also included to spice up the scent and add the lavishness any Taurus craves.

A similar woody and fruity combination is ‘REPLICA’ Autumn Vibes. Notes of red berries, cardamom, cedarwood and moss create the earthy and familiar profile while also using red berries to give it the spark and tang it needs.

Leo

Leos are certainly known for their show-stopping energy. Natural leaders, ambitious, luxury-loving and confident are all attributes of Leos. Leos are dedicated friends and partners and will always put their heart into relationships.

To fit the eccentric personality of a Leo, the best perfume notes are jasmine, bold florals and citrus, specifically grapefruit. No matter which of these notes are included, the wow factor has to be present.

Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif Parfum blends pear, lychee, grapefruit, Damascena rose, incense and vetiver to create a bold and intoxicating scent. There are many components working together here that build up a sense of drama and luxury. Rose and citrus specifically blend in a deliciously luxurious way.

Maison Louis Marie NO.14 Icila Eau de Parfum includes keynotes of jasmine, Bulgarian rose and vanilla flower. Jasmine blends perfectly with vanilla, creating another lush scent that flawlessly encompasses the captivating nature of Leos.

Scorpio

Scorpios are often identified as intense, passionate, mysterious and magnetic. Finding a scent that truly encapsulates this nature is no small feat. A unique perfume with striking notes is the key here.

Patchouli, bergamot, caramel and rose (especially when used together) help to curate the sophisticated Scorpio image. Not only are these notes intoxicating and alluring, but they pull you in and leave you craving more, similar to the mysteriousness of Scorpios.

Get ready for a long list of keynotes with Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream by Sabrina Carpenter. The list includes: sugared lemon, orange zest, almond milk, freesia, orange blossom, tiger orchid, dark chocolate bean, vanilla sandalwood, caramelized amber, patchouli and fluffy musk. This orchestra of notes creates an intense yet balanced scent experience.

The dark chocolate bean specifically nurtures the sense of mystery and magnetism that is so important for Scorpios by deepening the scent profile from more common notes like vanilla or patchouli.

Korres Black Sugar is another captivating rose formulation. With notes of caramel, rose, Brazillian rosewood, amber and vanilla bean, this scent is very sweet yet very alluring with the addition of rose and rosewood. This scent once again expands a more common scent profile of rose and vanilla by adding rosewood and amber to make a more complex scent experience.

Gemini

The naturally curious, charming, and energetic Gemini is beloved by all. Geminis thrive in social settings and are usually able to talk to anyone about anything. Going along with their love of conversation, Geminis are also expert communicators.

The best notes to fit this social butterfly zodiac sign are citrus, jasmine and lily of the valley. The citrus speaks to the bubbly nature of this sign while jasmine and lily of the valley appeal to the social and charming aspects of the sign.

Daisy Wild by Marc Jacobs blends jasmine and banana blossom to replicate the charming nature of Geminis. Light florals and sweet citrus make for a vibrant and free-spirited essence.

Catering specifically to the note of lily of the valley, Lily by Floris London. The scent was directly inspired by the lily of the valley and is meant to embrace the natural state.

Key notes include Egyptian jasmine, Bulgarian rose and sparkling white tea. A Gemini does not need the enhancement of perfume for their bubbly and pleasant personality to shine.

Virgo

Prominent characteristics of a Virgo include perfectionism, logic, shyness and kindness. A meticulous and analytical attention to detail makes anything produced by a Virgo top quality.

Minimalistic notes like floral or sandalwood, along with anything fresh or clean are perfect for Virgos. Virgos are not keen to be in the spotlight, so calmer scents feel more fitting.

Maison Margiela’s ‘REPLICA’ Springtime in a Park is the vision of minimalism. With notes of pear accord, Lily of the Valley accord and musks, this scent is delicate but radiant.

It exemplifies without drawing excessive attention to the wearer. It really does not get much simpler than a fruity floral. Plus the added musk makes the scent even more familiar and personal.

Ouai Melrose Place is the epitome of a fresh floral. It includes notes of champagne, bergamot and rose. This is a great option for a classic yet still enchanting scent.

Sagittarius

Known for their independence, optimism, sense of adventure and idealism, a Sagittarius is a great person to have by your side. They exhibit a unique blend of passion and reason, allowing them to easily cater to different situations and relationships.

The ideal notes for a Sagittarius signature scent are wood, sensual florals, vetiver, vanilla and musk. These notes are classic, but together help to tell the story of a complex figure such as Sagittarius.

Vetyverio by Diptyque Paris, with notes of vetiver and grapefruit rose, appeals to both the idealistic and adventurous side of Sagittarius. Vetiver, a woody or earthy scent, grounds the scent profile while grapefruit rose adds a bit of sparkle to account for the optimistic and adventurous nature of Sagittarius.

Juliette Has a Gun Lady Vengeance incorporates Bulgarian rose, vanilla, patchouli and lavender in its formulation. This combination uses deep florals like rose and lavender in tandem with vanilla to provide a sense of elegance and individuality, but also boldness and a sense of daring.

Just like with a Sagittarius, a sense of adventure and uniqueness are present within this perfume to create a strong double-sided experience.

Choosing a perfume that resonates with your zodiac sign can enhance your natural qualities and make you feel much more like yourself. Using your zodiac sign to pick your new signature scent will help you to embody your unique personality and individuality.

The next time you are browsing the endless scent options at Sephora, maybe try consulting your horoscope first.