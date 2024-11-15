What I Didn’t Expect as a College Freshman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My initial conceptions of college were from dinner table banter, “Legally Blonde” and visiting my siblings at their respective college campuses.

Needless to say, I felt entirely confident in what to expect.

While I have only been at Penn State for about two months, there are a lot of aspects of college life that have surprised me in ways I wasn’t anticipating.

Liking The Dorms

Now, let’s get one thing straight, I am not saying that I would trade my bedroom back home for communal bathrooms and wall-to-wall neighbors. But living in the dorms hasn’t been the soul-sucking horror I thought it would be. One of my biggest concerns leaving for college, especially after finding out that I would be living in the Pollock dorms, was that the living situation would take away from the entire college experience. After decorating the walls with posters, pictures and fairy lights in place of the headache-inducing fluorescent lights, the once dull room was transformed into a homey space that has become one of my favorite places on campus. I learned quickly that the experience you have in the dorms is what you make of it. I created a space that has allowed me to thrive and makes me feel at home. Enjoying my time in the dorms is not something I expected, but I can’t complain. Photo by Shashi Chaturvedula from Unsplash

Having Downtime

Knowing that I would be taking seven classes and being involved in several student organizations in my first semester consumed me with worry that my overzealous nature would get the best of me and I would immediately experience burnout. However, I overlooked the fact that I would have breaks in between classes and days when my workload was lighter. I have found that the extra time I have had has been greater than in previous years despite being involved with activities across campus. This isn’t to say I am not busy, because that would simply be a lie, but I have been comfortably busy. Whether I’m writing several essays, studying for exams or attending club meetings, I always have time to take a breather throughout the day and to get a full night’s sleep. I don’t expect it to always be this comfortable, but I was surprised that my workload didn’t consume me after one month of classwork and extracurriculars.

Homesickness (rather, the lack thereof)

Coming from the Midwest to the East Coast, I didn’t expect to be able to adjust super quickly without my familiar support system. While I actively miss my family, friends and dog, I haven’t necessarily been homesick. This was surprising to me as I was coming to a place that was almost completely foreign to me without any recognizable faces. By getting involved and diving head-first into my classes, I soon began to feel a sense of belonging on campus that trumped any feelings of wanting to go home. Also by getting involved, I was able to meet people with similar interests that have kept me motivated and inspired. I have become immersed in my work and extracurriculars, making me appreciate the time I am spending here week after week.

Midterm Season

I expected midterms to be a period of approximately two weeks where everything I had learned in the semester would be assessed. What I didn’t realize was that most exams throughout the semester are considered midterms since the period between exams is elongated. So essentially, midterm season is the entirety of the semester. However, this hasn’t meant that the workload is unmanageable. While exams and assignments do accumulate, the work expected has been able to be completed in a timely manner without much stress. I didn’t expect the seemingly never-ending time period of midterms, though I am equally as perplexed that my workload didn’t require any all-nighters or day-long trips to the library. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Water Intake

As someone who struggled to be drinking enough water every day before college, I was not expecting to be filling up my water bottle so often. Potentially due to constantly walking around campus or overcoming the common cold every other week, I found that I have been drinking way more water. With access to water bottle fillers across campus, it is easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. Additionally, drinking so much water has helped me stay healthy longer and get better sleep throughout the week.

Studying and Where to do so