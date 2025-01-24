What Coffee Order Are You According to Your Zodiac Sign?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Calling all Zodiac sign lovers and coffee lovers. Here is my take on your coffee order based on your Zodiac sign.

Aries – Americano

Just like the determined, hard-working and sometimes fiery Aries, an Americano is warm, reliable and energized. Made with just a shot of espresso and warm water, an Americano is classic and sophisticated.

Taurus – Iced Honey Blonde Vanilla Latte

The loyal and warm-hearted Taurus deserves a sweet and warm coffee. With refreshing, balanced and well-roasted blonde espresso, as well as sweet honey and warm vanilla flavors, this latte checks all of the boxes.

Gemini – Dirty Chai

This drink is both coffee and tea. The duality of Gemini is the perfect accompaniment to the two drinks in one: the sweetness and flavor of chai with the richness and bright qualities of coffee.

Cancer – Caramel Macchiato

Kind, loyal and emotional Cancers deserve the sweet, rich nature of a caramel macchiato. The warm milk, sweet syrup and deep coffee flavors will nourish their souls.

Leo – Iced Pecan Latte

Fun Leos deserve a fun drink. An iced latte is always an instant mood booster, but that combined with the buttery, sweet and nutty pecan flavors is on another level, just what a bright Leo needs.

Virgo – Cappuccino

A balanced and serious Virgo deserves the seriousness of a cappuccino. The light, airy quality of this classic drink is balanced by the sweetness of the foamy milk, just as the intelligence of Virgos is balanced by their kindness.

Libra – Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Obviously, the sign of harmony and balance needs a truly well-rounded and balanced beverage to characterize it. A vanilla sweet cream cold brew is exactly that. The bold — and sometimes bitter — cold brew paired with the sweet and rich vanilla cream creates an equally energizing and delicious beverage.

Scorpio – Dark Roast

Although sometimes stereotypical, the strategic and sometimes secretive Scorpio aligns with the deep vibes of a dark roast. This drink, much like the reputation of a Scorpio, is consistent and true to itself.

Sagittarius – Hot White Mocha

The adventurous Sagittarius deserves the consistency of a hot white mocha. While this sweet and tasteful drink counteracts the bluntness that typically characterizes those born under this sign, the thoughtful pairing works well to provide comfort and warmth for the curious and sometimes intense Sagittarius.

Capricorn – Blonde Roast with Half and Half

The reliable and thoughtful Capricorn deserves a reliable and timeless coffee. A sweet and warm blonde roast with a splash of rich and creamy half-and-half perfectly encapsulates the hardworking and honest attitude of a Capricorn.

Aquarius – Iced Coffee

Typically, an Aquarius is seen as emotionally unavailable. They deserve something that will be consistently delicious, regardless of how they are feeling. A traditional iced coffee can easily accomplish this mission.

Pisces – Flat White

The adaptive yet artistic Pisces deserves a traditional-tasting, yet beautiful and sweet coffee, which is exactly how I would describe a flat white. Pisces are imaginative yet intelligent just as a flat white redefines what a traditional latte can look and taste like.

If you are in the mood for some coffee today, treat yourself to whatever aligns with you and your sign.