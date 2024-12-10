Upcoming or Recently Released Movies That Are Garnering Awards Buzz

If you are anything like me, you like to keep up with new film releases so you can be prepared for when awards season rolls around.
Keeping up with the awards season can be a titular task, and it can be especially hard during the late months of the year when so many possible-award-nominated movies start releasing. Here is my list of new films that are worth keeping your eye on.
- “Anora”
-
Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, “Anora” has gotten high praise since its festival release. First-time lead actress Mikey Madison is being well-lauded for her performance as the titular Anora.
Madison is certainly in the running for best actress, and if she wins, would be one of the youngest winners in years. Sean Baker could earn his first Best Director nomination as well. The wide release was Nov. 1, but it is still screening in theaters all over the nation.
- “Emilia Pérez”
-
This thriller-drama hit Netflix on Nov. 13 after taking home awards from the Cannes Film Festival. “Emilia Pérez” won the Jury Award at the festival and its main actresses, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz won the Award for Best Actress together.
Saldaña and Gomez are certainly in the running for Best Supporting Actress during awards season for their performances.
- “Gladiator II”
-
After 24 years, Ridley Scott has returned to the Roman Empire with “Gladiator II.” This film could come into awards season with multiple nominations including a second Best Actor nomination for Paul Mescal, and add onto the many nominations for Denzel Washington (Best Supporting Actor) and Scott (Best Director).
It most likely will get in that 10-slot Best Picture Category. “Gladiator II” released in theaters on Nov. 22.
- “Wicked”
-
Another Nov. 22 release, “Wicked” has been an anticipated film release since its screen from stage adaptation was announced all the way back in 2016.
The original Broadway musical has won many awards including the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, winning the Tony for Best Actress, but this time around the one more likely to be nominated is the actress for Galinda, Ariana Grande. She has a possibility of being in the running for Best Supporting Actress.
- “THe Brutalist”
-
A dark horse for casual movie fans, but for those well versed in A24, you might know this December 20 release. According to awards watch websites, “The Brutalist” could be running in multiple different categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
One of their best chances for an award could be Adrien Brody for Best Actor, which he had previously won for his role in “The Pianist.”
- “Maria”
-
Pablo Larrain, known for his women-centered films like “Spencer” and “Jackie,” comes back onto the scene with “Maria” with Angeline Jolie as the main star. Jolie, who hasn’t been in the awards circuit since the late 2000s, could possibly be nominated for Best Actress.
Its Netflix release on Nov. 27 doesn’t send it to the big screen, but instead makes it easily accessible for anyone.
- “A Complete Unkown”
-
Awards season is not complete without a Christmas release, this year’s film being “A Complete Unknown.” This has been highly anticipated especially for fans of Timothée Chalamet, who could be nominated for Best Actor for the second time.
It could also be in the running for Best Picture, and there’s a possibility that director James Mangold could snag a nomination as well.
There are so many movies to keep up with, but to participate during awards season, it isn’t necessary to watch every film that could possibly be nominated.
If I had any advice for anyone worried about trying to watch so many, I would say to wait until the nominations are actually announced, and if you get to watch all of the Best Picture nominees. You most likely will have covered the majority of films that are nominated in all of the other categories as well.