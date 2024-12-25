The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m always embarrassed to admit it, but I am not a big fan of the original holiday songs. I understand why people find the classic carols of Sinatra, Buble and Brenda Lee enjoyable; they’re relaxing songs to listen to as you decorate your tree.

But they’re not for me.

I prefer holiday pop music. I love the upbeat melodies, joyful and gushy lyrics, festive fun and fluid harmonies of songs like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey and “Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift.

With that said, my favorite holiday song is Justin Bieber’s rendition of “Drummer Boy.” Bieber sings a lot of Christmas songs in the style I prefer, so here’s a ranking of his 2011 holiday album “Under the Mistletoe.”

“Silent Night” Starting us off is “Silent Night.” I’ve heard it many times, and I sing it every Christmas Eve with a candle in my hand. Frankly, I don’t need another rendition and Bieber’s didn’t impress me. “Christmas Eve” I thought that this tune was sad until I really investigated the lyrics. It’s sweet but the musicality doesn’t scream festive to me, which defeats the purpose of holiday music. “Home This Christmas” I like the feature on this song but it honestly just makes me very sad. Sad does not equal Christmas in my eyes. “The Christmas Song” featuring USHER Although there isn’t anything too impressive about this song, I like the Usher feature and electric guitar that makes it a little more fresh. “All I Want For Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!)” with Mariah Carey This song is fun, but I have to honestly confess that I prefer the original. Bieber can’t keep up with Carey’s vocal talent. “All I Want Is You” This one doesn’t stand out to me. It’s very similar to other songs on the album but has a less festive cadence. “Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas” I view this song as a top-tier album opener because it sets the tone for the album very thoroughly — you know you’re about to experience some festive love songs. “Mistletoe” Like everyone else, I like “Mistletoe,” and I think it was the album’s lead single for a good reason but, at the same time, it can get repetitive. It’s not my first choice because I don’t want to be singing “shawty with you,” for the next three business days. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” Hearing the “Santa’s coming, girl,” at the beginning of this song always brings a smile to my face, it’s simply festive. “Fa La La” featuring Boyz II Men This song is close to the top because of the original take on a classic. I also love the groovy vibe that Boyz II Men brings to the table. “Drummer Boy” featuring Busta Rhymes I probably already spoiled the fact that this was going to take the top spot. I love the fun new take on the original Christmas tune, and the rap verses are the most entertaining thing that could’ve come from the album.

Happy holidays!