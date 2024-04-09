Top 5 Best Penn State Weekends

Penn State has many different weekends that are famous in its university’s history.
Let us take a look at the best weekends of the year:
- Parents Weekend
-
During one of the first few weekends of the fall semester, Penn State has “Parents and Families Weekend” which encourages parents of students to visit campus and participate in various activities and traditions.
Out of all the different weekends, this one is the most tame because most of the action is spending quality time with family.
However, it is always fun to show parents around campus and take them to the famous Berkey Creamery.
- State Patty’s Weekend
-
Next up on the list we have State Patty’s Weekend, a Penn State tradition where students come together to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day a few weeks early.
This original holiday was created because one year, Saint Patrick’s Day fell on during the school’s spring break, and ever since then, students have celebrated State Patty’s the weekend after THON.
State Patty’s Weekend is well known for having the most arrests of the year for underage drinking. However, it is also known for being one of the most fun and entertaining celebrations of the year.
- HalloWeekend
-
If you think that any other college will put as much effort into Halloween as Penn State does, you are completely wrong. Without a doubt, Halloweekend is one of the craziest weekends of the year.
Student participation is off the charts for Halloween and the creativity in costumes and wardrobe is unmatched. With that, and the fall weather, the vibes cannot be compared to anything else.
It can also be fun to just go out with friends and have a silly and spooky Halloween.
- THON Weekend
-
In second place, we have THON Weekend, a heartwarming event full of love, laughter, and joy. If you are unfamiliar, THON is an dance marathon raising money for childhood cancer that lasts for 46 hours.
There are various activities, games and entertainment throughout the weekend, including a choreographed line dance that the crowd does once an hour.
This previous year, THON raised almost 17 million dollars for the Four Diamonds charity. It is an amazing event that brings all Penn State students together for a wonderful cause.
- Whiteout Weekend
-
First place is none other than Whiteout Weekend. To be considered an official Penn State student, one must attend at least one whiteout football game.
Unlike other regular fall football games, Whiteout Weekend has unmatched student participation with students dressed to the nines in their white attire.
Tailgating is also a huge part of the event, where people are cooking food and pregaming before the big match.
Whiteout Weekend is one of the craziest experiences for a student at Penn State, and the energy from the crowd cannot be beat while watching our team dominate the field.
Overall, all of these amazing events hold significance in Penn State’s history. I highly encourage you to participate in these when you get the chance, it can be super fun to get involved in our welcoming community!