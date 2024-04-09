Top 5 Best Penn State Weekends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Penn State has many different weekends that are famous in its university’s history.

Let us take a look at the best weekends of the year:

Parents Weekend

During one of the first few weekends of the fall semester, Penn State has "Parents and Families Weekend" which encourages parents of students to visit campus and participate in various activities and traditions. Out of all the different weekends, this one is the most tame because most of the action is spending quality time with family. However, it is always fun to show parents around campus and take them to the famous Berkey Creamery.

State Patty’s Weekend

Next up on the list we have State Patty's Weekend, a Penn State tradition where students come together to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day a few weeks early. This original holiday was created because one year, Saint Patrick's Day fell on during the school's spring break, and ever since then, students have celebrated State Patty's the weekend after THON. State Patty's Weekend is well known for having the most arrests of the year for underage drinking. However, it is also known for being one of the most fun and entertaining celebrations of the year.

HalloWeekend

If you think that any other college will put as much effort into Halloween as Penn State does, you are completely wrong. Without a doubt, Halloweekend is one of the craziest weekends of the year. Student participation is off the charts for Halloween and the creativity in costumes and wardrobe is unmatched. With that, and the fall weather, the vibes cannot be compared to anything else. It can also be fun to just go out with friends and have a silly and spooky Halloween.

THON Weekend

In second place, we have THON Weekend, a heartwarming event full of love, laughter, and joy. If you are unfamiliar, THON is an dance marathon raising money for childhood cancer that lasts for 46 hours. There are various activities, games and entertainment throughout the weekend, including a choreographed line dance that the crowd does once an hour. This previous year, THON raised almost 17 million dollars for the Four Diamonds charity. It is an amazing event that brings all Penn State students together for a wonderful cause.

Whiteout Weekend