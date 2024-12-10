The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter arguably the best part of the year, it is important to curate a list of some of the best feel-good romance movies to kick off the holiday season. There’s nothing quite like making a cup of hot chocolate and cozying up on the couch that gets us into the festive, holiday spirit.

Keep reading for three of my favorite holiday movies that are must-watches this season.

“The holiday” View this post on Instagram A post shared by sentences | from | movies (@sentences.from.movies) “The Holiday” is one of those movies that you can watch at anytime of year, but it is especially heartwarming during the Christmas season. The movie starts with Iris, the thoughtful English native, and Amanda, the driven Californian, getting their hearts broken and looking for a fresh start for the holidays. They decide to do a house swap and wind up trading homes — and lives — during Christmas. Both women are looking for a break from reality, but are surprised to find unexpected love during their time away. “The Holiday” is one of my all time favorite movies. It is truly a classic, anyone of any age will love this feel-good film. “Love actually” View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Serendipity 🖤 (@lil_piece_of_my_world) “Love Actually” is the first film I think about when I’m searching for a Christmas movie to watch. This film follows the interwoven stories of several characters while they navigate love — romantic, platonic and familial. This star-filled movie is set in London, and it shows the importance of love in all forms. You can see some of your favorite actors on screen such as Keira Knightly, Hugh Grant and so many others. There are some saddening themes of death, cheating, mental illness and unrequited love that pulls on the viewers heartstrings and makes this movie even more relatable. This timeless classic, which is a great reminder for all the types of love that shape our lives, is a great movie to watch with friends or family for a cozy night in. “the family stone” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety) I was recently introduced to the movie “The Family Stone,” and I truly didn’t know what I was missing all of these years. I have officially added it to my top three Christmas movie lists, and I think everyone who hasn’t seen it yet will agree with me. “The Family Stone” follows Meredith, the tightly wound businesswomen, as she spends this Christmas with her boyfriend and his family. What begins as an awkward and uncomfortable mix of different personalities, turns into a heartwarming movie about love and acceptance. “The Family Stone” captures what it is like to have a chaotic family gathering while also trying to navigate through the hardships of sickness and death. This movie definitely caught me by surprise with its complex and ever-changing story line, so it is definitely an entertaining film while also having a touching story.

I can think of so many more Christmas romance movies, but these three are definitely my all-time favorites. There’s something so magical about sitting down and watching a classic film that gets me ready for the holiday season.

I hope this list inspires your movie line-up this December and brings a little extra joy to your holidays!