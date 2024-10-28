Top 10 Halloween Dances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While “Dancing with the Stars” only began celebrating Halloween in recent seasons, there are still plenty of great past dances to get viewers in the spooky spirit. Some of my all-time favorite dances come from this time of year.

For this list, I only included performances judged on the show. This means Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s “Tango of the Dead” will not be ranked (but you should seriously still go watch it).

In honor of Nightmare Week airing on Tuesday, Oct. 29, here are my top 10 Halloween dances.

Team Phantom of the Ballroom ~ Freestyle

This first entry is a team dance, so it might be considered cheating. I’m going to include it, though, since it was judged and counted toward the dancers’ score. Drew Scott, Frankie Muniz, Vanessa Lachey and Victoria Arlen, along with their partners, danced a tango-Paso Doble fusion to the titular song of “Phantom of the Opera.” It’s very theatrical, with Muniz warning the audience and taunting the other team at the beginning. It’s not the cleanest dance, but as a musical theatre fan, I love how dramatic the performance is. The pros also step back and allow the celebrities to take center stage. What can I say? I love team dances and this one sends chills down my spine.

James Hinchcliffe and Jenna Johnson (Sharna Burgess) ~ VIENNESE Waltz

Canadian race car driver James Hinchcliffe was partnered with Sharna Burgess during season 23. However, fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson had to step in after a knee injury left Burgess unable to dance for two weeks. There have been several instances where the stars were forced to dance with new partners due to injury or illness. It’s a major setback since it can be difficult to rebuild chemistry with a new partner on such short notice. Burgess was still able to choreograph this Viennese waltz, inspired by the then-recent release of “Suicide Squad.” Hinchcliffe and Johnson embody the deranged love story of the Joker and Harley Quinn perfectly, and it’s impossible to tell this was their first time dancing together. Not only did the pair get a perfect score from all judges, but they also won five bonus points and immunity from the “dance-off” later in the show. It’s one of the most watched performances from the show on YouTube, and it’s not hard to see why.

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas ~ Paso Doble

Jordan Fisher was the frontrunner for much of season 25, but violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas provided formidable competition. Even after suffering a rib displacement, she still gave her all to each performance. Dancing to Stirling’s original song “Roundtable Rival,” she and Ballas danced as two sugar skull bandits. Ballas choreographed an ambitious routine that Stirling handled gracefully despite her injury. Ballas’ innate sense of creativity shines in his choreography, and the themes and characterization make a great dance even better. The pair commits to the characters from beginning to end, and the theme only enhances the aggression a Paso Doble demands. Coupled with the fact that it’s so cool to dance to one’s own song, this is a standout dance in a season of fierce competition.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke ~ Jive

Contestants will usually dance to moodier styles for Halloween, such as Paso Dobles or tangos. But this jive proves upbeat dances can leave just as big an impact. This “Fuller House” star brought down the house with a mummy-inspired jive to “Dead Man’s Party” with pro dancer Cheryl Burke. Not only did he take on the character of an Egyptian king, but he designed his own costume, too (we love a man who can do it all). While the set design is captivating, Di Paci and Burke stand out with their clean moves and attention to detail. The dance finds the perfect balance between the Halloween theme and staying true to the dance style. Head judge Len Goodman told the couple he “saw nothing I didn’t like,” and I have to agree.

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough ~ Argentine Tango

You may know Bindi Irwin as a conservationist, zookeeper and Steve Irwin’s daughter. She can add “ballroom dancer” to her list of credentials after winning season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The duo danced an Argentine tango to “Cry Little Sister” from “The Lost Boys.” They kept with the vampire theme of the movie, with Irwin portraying an evil vampiress. Aside from some vampire-themed moments, this is a textbook Argentine Tango. Judge Bruno Tonioli even called it a “masterclass” in the style. Though she admitted it was difficult to play this terrifying role, Irwin committed to the character. Though she wasn’t scary, her power throughout the dance made this a captivating and compelling number.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson ~ Contemporary

Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans still have strong feelings about Disney star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson not winning season 27 (myself included). One thing they did succeed at was performing one of the most iconic Halloween dances in the show’s history. Manheim and Carson kicked off Halloween Night with a contemporary cover of “Toxic” by 2WEI. Manheim portrayed a mental patient, and the overall derangement and rigidness of his movements were unsettling. While Manheim had already proven himself as a talented dancer, displaying his acting abilities only worked in his favor. It’s easy to forget that he was only 17 and mastering such a spellbinding performance.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold ~ Paso Doble

Jordan Fisher’s run on season 25 was one for the record books. Aside from being the youngest male celebrity to win, Fisher also set a new record with nine perfect scores. This is the most perfect scores achieved in a single season, and it still stands almost 10 seasons later. For Halloween Night, Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold danced a Little Red Riding Hood-themed Paso Doble with Fisher as the Big Bad Wolf. Arnold did not go easy on her partner with complex choreography including several jumps and tricks, but Fisher handled it like a pro. Fisher stood out on stage, even when surrounded by professional dancers. His ability to embody the character in every move he made added to the overall performance. There’s a reason Fisher is known as one of the strongest winners of the show. He put his all into every performance, and this dance was no exception.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson ~ Contemporary

Having this ranked higher than Manheim’s might seem crazy, but Carson’s contemporary with Frankie Muniz proved to the world that Carson is the Dancing Queen of Halloween. Muniz and Carson depicted a stalker/home invader attacking a young woman in her home. Muniz was coming off of a less-than-stellar performance the previous week and took a lot of control in the choreography and character-building. The result seamlessly blends dance with Muniz’s strengths as an actor. At some points, it looks like the two are actually fighting rather than dancing. While you may not expect the “Malcolm in the Middle” star to play such an evil character, every move he makes is full of aggression and power, all while remaining clean and concise. The top three stars of season 25 all made it on my list for a reason. Each brought something new to the theme, and it was one of the best Halloween nights in the show’s history.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach ~ Contemporary

NBA player Iman Shumpert (6′ 5″) and pro dancer Daniella Karagach (5′ 3″) faced some challenges navigating their height difference. Shumpert also received critiques in previous weeks about not emoting enough in his dances. For Horror Night, Karagach choreographed a contemporary to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix)” inspired by Jordan Peele’s “Us.” Shumpert succeeded in capturing the wide-eyed grinning look of the Tethered and matching their twitchy movements throughout the performance. The dance also played with the height difference, with Shumpert supporting his partner through several tricks, including grabbing her by the ankles and swinging her around. In a recent interview with Joe Vulpis, Karagach discussed how difficult it was to choreograph and dance to the song since it lacked regular beats. However, Shumpert navigated this challenge with ease, matching his moves to the music effortlessly. This dance was a turning point for the eventual winners and set them up as true contenders for the Mirrorball. The commitment to character and taking advantage of the height difference makes this a truly terrifying performance.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson ~ PAso Doble