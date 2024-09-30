The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting ready for a night out in college is undoubtedly the week’s highlight, often even more exciting than the night itself. Blasting music while doing hair, makeup and picking out outfits with the girls always sets the best tone for a night.

Here are my top ten songs necessary while getting ready to have a great time.

“Cinema (Feat. Gary Go) – [Radio Edit]” (Benny Benassi, Gary Go)

Although this isn’t a widely known song, the second you hear it it will be added to your playlist. It starts with a high-intensity beat that remains throughout the whole song. It will be sure to get you dancing and raise the vibes of the room.

“Pick Up The Phone” (Ft. Nate Dogg)

Compared to the others on this list, “PICK UP THE PHONE” is a more laid-back song. It is safe to say that many will know these lyrics without even realizing, based on its catchy chorus. It is relatable to our generation, referring to picking up the phone in a romantic modern way.

“Still Sleepless” (D.O.D and Carla Monroe)

This high-energy house music classic from 2022 will get you hyped before going out. The combined EDM and energetic vibe never fails to bring anyone up and dancing. This song has grown a large amount on TikTok, specifically the sped-up version — giving it a large platform.

“Following the Sun” (SUPER-Hi & NEEKA)

An electronic integration with pop elements is what these two artists created. Promoting adventures and good times this is the perfect upbeat ready song for a night out. The vocals are empowering and energizing with the house music twist.

“Sweet Nothing” (Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch)

This 2015 classic by Calvin Harris may take many of us back to our childhood and middle school years. One of the first artists to make the pop and EDM combination which you will never fail to hear on a night out as it has been on the top of the charts for years. The energizing and emotional merge of this song is what makes it so appealing to its listeners.

“Where You Are” (John Summit and HAYALA)

If you’re familiar with John Summit this is the first song you have heard of his, and by far the most popular. This house music classic explores the feeling of wanting to be where your person is. Not only does John Summit take electronic beats and elements, but he does a great job of taking HAYALA’s pop music vibe and taking it to the next level.

“Go Back” (John Summit, Sub Focus and Julia Church)

John Summit, Sub Focus and Julia Church explore a sense of Nostalgia in their song “Go Back.” Reflecting on hearing a song from a certain point in time and wanting to travel back to the moment. Another great one by John Summit, never failing the energy level of his electronic productions.

“Better Off (Alone, Pt. 111)” (Alan Walker, Dash Berlin and VikkstaR)

This EDM banger released in 2023 is sure to get you dancing while getting ready. A triple artist combo filled with many different beat elements taking a turn on modern-day musical influence. Promoting the idea that no one is “better off alone” you will be sure to hear this when going out for a night in a college town.

“We Are The People – southstar Remix” (Empire Of The Sun & Southstar)

This remix of Empire Of The Sun’s 2008 finest hit “We Are The People” was transformed into an upbeat mix, adding life to the original. Incorporating beats and electronic elements, it takes a slower rock song and transforms it into a powerful and energetic classic. Ultimately igniting your excitement for the night.

“Sweet Disposition” (John Summit & Silver Panda Remix)