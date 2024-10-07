Top 5 DCOMs for When You’re Feeling Nostalgic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Growing up is hard. Most of us are moving away from home for the first time and trying new things. Times get tough, sometimes we just need an escape. What better way than to get cozy on the couch and sing along to a Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM)?

Disney Channel is one of the top channels for kids’ TV and played a big role in most of our childhoods. The network is responsible for creating some of the most memorable kids’ movies that we all find ourselves watching in our adulthood. I’ve curated a list of my top 5 DCOMs for the times we need to travel back into our youth.

I hope this list fits all your binge-watching needs! Grab some friends and get ready to dive back into the world of DCOMs (with a side of karaoke.)