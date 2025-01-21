The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We are finally at the point of the school year where students have had multiple opportunities to commute to an from home for both Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

For many people, this was the first time they are flying alone. As a first-year student who just recently flew solo for the first time, here are some things I wish I had known before embarking on my journey.

get to the airport early

I used to get so irritated with my parents for showing up to the airport hours early, but now I get it. I could not imagine anything worse than missing my flight and not only having to deal with that stress but also missing out on valuable time with my family. There is a reason why people show up so early to the airport, especially during busier seasons like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The worst thing in the world is to be stuck in the security line while your flight is boarding, so just avoid that stress and get there early. Honestly, there are worse ways to spend your time than getting to the airport early and grabbing a fun drink and a snack while you wait. Another college student life hack I regularly use is forcing myself to grind out some homework or studying while waiting for my flight. It forces me to be productive and makes the time go faster.

Ask for help

Believe it or not, people do want to help. Traveling by yourself those first few times is a big deal and can bring about a lot of questions. If you are ever unsure or need help, just ask. Someone will help you. It is not worth it to struggle unnecessarily when there are so many people around with the ability to help you. However, make sure you are asking someone employed by the airport as it can be risky to approach random people. Play it safe and ask someone who works there. Besides just being safer, it is also more likely they will know the answer. Anna Dziubinska on Unsplash

be aware

I have always been used to having my mom or dad monitoring everything I am doing and getting us to where we need to be, but now that I am the one with the responsibility, I have to be a lot more careful. Between making sure I am at the right gate and making sure I actually get on the plane, I have to be aware of what I am doing. Besides just making sure you are at the right place at the right time, you also need to be aware of your stuff. The airport is an easy place for someone to take your things, and while this is not meant to scare you, it is good to be aware. Keep an inventory of your stuff and make sure it is in front of you where you can see it. Also, be careful to not leave anything behind on the airplane, because your mom will not be there to remind you to get it or convince the gate agent to let you go get it.

relax