This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Buying second-hand clothing and furniture is very common now, especially for college students or someone on a budget. People are also becoming increasingly aware of how the fast fashion industry greatly and negatively impacts the environment.

Thrift shoppers are smart choosing the least wasteful route of shopping for clothing and taking advantage of unique finds at thrift stores, all while getting the best deals.

Thrifting is an exciting and rewarding experience, whether it’s your first trip to the thrift store or your 100th. As someone who has been thrift shopping for years, it’s a great way to find unique and affordable items.

However, it may be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. So I’ve put together some tips for beginners to help you get the most out of your thrifting experiences.

plan ahead You should have a plan before you head out to thrift. It’ll help you sort through all the stuff and keep you from feeling super overwhelmed. Whether you’re hunting for specific clothing, cool home decor items or stuff to DIY with, having a mental list will simplify shopping. Research Take some time to search for various thrift stores around your area. Ask your friends for any recommendations or check online reviews to see which ones are the best spots. Follow your local spots on social media to get the scoop on specials and pictures of new product that has hit the shelves. This can give you an idea of what each store has to offer and what other shoppers experience. Consider the thrift store and the type of items they sell. Some stores specialize in clothing, while others may have a wide variety of items such as furniture, decor and electronics. Set a Budget Thrifting can be addictive due to the low prices, so it’s best to set a budget before starting. This strategy helps prevent overspending on items you might not need. Stick to your budget and prioritize items that genuinely appeal to you. Take Your Time One of the most important parts of thrifting is to take your time throughout the aisles. Rushing through the store can lead to missed opportunities and overlooked treasures. Enjoy the process of exploring each section, you never know what finds await you. Inspect everything Carefully The biggest differences between thrifting and retail shopping is that the items you find in a thrift store are previously owned. This means that they potentially have wear and tear, so it’s important to inspect all your items carefully before making a purchase. Check seams, zippers and fabric condition before making a purchase to ensure you’re getting quality items. Upcycle Thrift Finds Upcycling is a creative and sustainable way to give new life into thrifted items. This gives you the opportunity to transform old, discarded products into something quality. Some ideas can be: refashioning clothing, furniture makeovers, home decor projects or accessorizing.

Thrifting is more than just a way to save money; it’s an opportunity to choose sustainability and enjoying the thrill of discovering unique items. By following these beginner tips, you will enhance your thrifting experience significantly.

Remember that each purchase contributes positively to the environment by reducing waste and conserving valuable resources. Happy thrifting!