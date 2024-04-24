The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Summer is approaching rapidly, which means it is time for fun film nights with friends. Here are some classic summer-coded movies that will guarantee a good time.

“mamma Mia!” (2008)

“Mamma Mia!” is a vibrant musical filled with ABBA songs that is known as a summer classic. It follows the story of a single mother on a Greek island, whose daughter is about to get married. However, the daughter has secretly invited three of her mother’s ex-lovers in hopes of finding her biological father. From the visuals to the choreography to the amazing soundtrack, this movie cannot be beat. It has the perfect summer vacation vibes that provide a viewing experience that you will not forget.

“The sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005)

Next up is one of my personal favorites: “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” This film is about a friend group of four girls who are parting ways for summer vacation. One day, they stumbled upon a pair of jeans that miraculously fit all of their different body types. They use this pair of jeans to connect and keep in contact with one another, while they all learn lessons about life, love and growing up. This is the perfect 2000s summer movie, and it displays the various storylines in such a relatable way, making it an audience favorite.

“The Emperor’s new Groove” (2000)

“The Emperor’s New Groove” is underrated gem that is the best for a summer screening. Made by Disney, the movie explores the story of Emperor Kuzco who was suddenly poisoned and transformed into a llama by his power-hungry assistant. While stranded in the jungle, he meets a kind peasant named Pacha and they adventure together to bring him back to the throne, before his assistant hunts him down. There is peak animation in the movie, as well as captivating dialogue that will leave you wanting more. It has amazing ratio of goofiness to quality plot that you can watch with your loved ones.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Known in the industry as the summer classic, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the peak of celebrating life to the fullest. The audience follows the perspective of Ferris Bueller, a kid known for silly shenanigans, who decides to fake an illness to skip school. He goes on a series of adventures throughout the day with his girlfriend and best friend while trying to live in the moment of his teenage years. There are no words to express the irresistible charm and coming-of-age relatability that this film has. It forever remains a summer masterpiece that every young adult can see part of themselves in.

“Little Miss Sunshine” (2006)