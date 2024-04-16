The Timeless Fashion of ’10 Things I Hate About You’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 31 marked the official 25th anniversary of the premiere of beloved rom-com “10 Things I Hate About You.” Aside from the captivating romance and star-studded cast, this film curated a line of fashion that still has us falling in love.

In a modernized twist of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” the film follows Kat Stratford, an intelligent and opinionated teen who is closed off to romantic endeavors. However, her younger sister Bianca, a heartthrob who can’t date until Kat has a boyfriend, must meddle in her sister’s love life. With some manipulation, Kat meets her match with Patrick Verona, who proves to be more than just a shady new kid.

The costume design of this movie brought a depthness to each character that accentuated their personal details. Many of these assembles are similar to what is trending on the streets of NYC or displayed on hangers in Urban Outfitters.

VOGUE knows fashion, and in celebration of the film's 25th they highlighted the iconic costume design.

Kat Stratford, played by actress Julia Stiles, is a character of true individuality who inspires the pursuit of passions on one’s own accord. To model this temperament, Kat’s wardrobe consists of dark, grungy basics with an element of blandness that signifies her value of nonconformity and carelessness as to what others think.

On the flip side, her bubbly younger sister Bianca is attracted to vibrant colors that match her larger-than-life presence. Bianca is the poster child for all things Y2K by delivering preppy chic looks that align with her ditzy personality. She is a lover of all things pink with cutesy designs, feeding into her loveable, simplistic nature.

In harmony with Bianca, her gal pal Chasity is also subject to the Y2K fashion revolution. She owns a closet full of low-rise pants and preppy, experimental tops that continue to paint her “allegiance” to Bianca. Outside of the film, she gains her independence with many of her outfits remaining fresh and adhering to today’s fashion world.

Being your typical “bad boy”, Heath Ledger’s character Patrick Verona sports leather and darker hued clothing. In harmony with his grunge aesthetic, Verona is constantly seen on-screen with dark collared shirts accompanied by his signature long locs reinforcing, once more, the layers behind Mr. Verona.

On another caliber, the ever popular and athletic Joey, Bianca’s initial love interest, is never short of portraying a clean-shaven look with slick hair, to once more signify his engrossing self-obsession. He is the king of the white beater, which highlights his muscular physique and once more ignites his level of egocentricity. As he would say, true studs wear white beaters.

The costume designing was done by the talented Kim Tillman. Her work is timeless!

In the realm of eccentricity, Mandella, Kat’s best friend, comes into play. She is never short of delivering a layered look that is true to her and her niche interests. She often is seen in laced thigh high boots or elongated skirts that situate themselves within her abstract, theatrical passions.

Cameron, the nerdy prospect who is head over heels for Bianca, was established with a signature look of funky, loose fitting, casual collared shirts; keeping it sharp. His character is a perfect time capsule for men’s ’90s fashion, while equally showcasing his own internal playfulness and ambition.

Nothing is more iconic than Patrick serenading Kat with the accompaniment of the band. A true grand gesture as he parades in his signature dark, grunge look.

Whether it’s ’90s edge or bohemian flow, the style in “10 Things I Hate About You” continues to hold a lasting impact on the world of cinema and fashion. The taste of each assemble holds a relevant presence, serving as the foundation for streetwear and day-to-day looks.

The costuming is a prime example of fashion being a means of expression and an outlet to gage one’s personality. The clothing of this film allows the audience to resonate and feel inspired by each of the characters. Even after 25 years, it still has a magical touch, strong enough to captivate audiences and continue elevating the fashion scene.