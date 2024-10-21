The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After four years of enduring every season and experience that Penn State has to offer, it is safe to say that I have gone through my fair share of fashion mishaps. But one area where I have gained valuable insight is the shoe department.

Having the correct shoes for the occasion is very important at a place like Penn State.

Long walks to class, frigid days in the dorms and late nights on sticky bar floors have all taught me that there are three different types of shoes needed to get through anything thrown your way at Penn State.

A Good Walking shoe First up is the classic sneaker. HOKAs, Sambas, On Clouds or any other functional sneaker are strong options for sneakers that have become a necessity to bear the long routes and hills that cover the campus. HOKA Clifton 9 Sneakers Sold at Anthropologie Penn State is such a large campus that it is easy to rack up nearly 10,000 steps while just walking to class each day. It is important to have a comfortable and reliable shoe that will support these long walks around campus. My personal favorites have been my HOKAs, they can pair with nearly any outfit and help you easily traverse up Shortlidge Hill. The comfy cozy shoe The next necessary shoe to have is a comfy slipper or boot. For example: UGGs. UGGs are the number one shoe I see around campus during winter. UGGs keep your feet warm in the freezing State College winters but are not the best for long walks to class. UGGs or any other type of slipper are the best to slip on to run errands or to stay cozy around your apartment. These do not explicitly have to be UGGs. They can be any cozy shoe that warms up your feet and keeps them warm during the harsh winter months. Outfit Inspiration for Campus with Uggs (or Ugg dupes) My personal favorite has been a dupe of platform UGGs, they keep the bottom of my sweats off the snowy streets and are just as warm and comfortable as the name brand. The Frat Shoe The third and final shoe needed at Penn State is the infamous “frat shoe.” This is the shoe for going out and will undoubtedly get trashed to the point of being unwearable in any setting other than a dark frat basement or bar. The frat shoe is a staple for anyone attending Penn State. Attempting to wear a nice pair of shoes out will only lead to disappointment as they will end up covered in dark sludge of uncertain liquids. Throughout my time, I have gone through several pairs of frat shoes, including Converse, Reebok Club C’s and finally Sambas. Reebok Club C Double The smartest way to navigate this shoe is to find an inexpensive but cute pair of shoes that you do not mind getting absolutely ransacked by the nature of floors you will walk on during a night out.

So this year, make sure you’re prepared with the right kind of footwear!