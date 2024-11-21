The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every month carries its own unique scent that captures the essence of the season. Like pumpkin spice, warm vanilla and a rich bonfire, autumn has many scents associated with the chilly months that makes it a fan favorite.

Below are fives top scents that remind me of fall. These bring back sweet memories of childhood nostalgia and sentiments.

Morning Dew The fresh and earthy smell of an October morning has to be one of my favorite scents. Imagine walking to your 9 a.m. class, the sun is slowly rising and you walk out of your dorm to the smell of clean crisp air, freshly mowed grass and crunchy leaves fallen on the ground. Heaven. This scent is fresh and calming, like the smell of the air after it rains. “Every morning’s dew is a fresh breath of a new beginning” Jessica Edouard Warm SPice The inviting blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and ginger simmering in a big pot on the kitchen stove or from cups of tea is nostalgic and grounding. The memories with these spices are of dinner gatherings, baked goods and the warmth of a home that’s filled with love. This is the scent that wraps you up and makes you feel instantly at ease, like coming in from the cold to get cozy or like a freshly washed towel that’s warm from the dryer. “For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkins, spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread and spruce” Taylor Swift Pumpkin Chai From Starbucks or Dunkin’s iced pumpkin chais to candles and body wash scents, the smell of pumpkin chai is clearly a fan favorite. This scent brings to mind fresh baked pies, crispy fall air and steamy lattes. For me, this rich scent brings back memories of baking a pie and cuddling with my friends and family while watching a movie. “Life is better with a little spice and pumpkin spice makes everything nice” Unknown Cozy Vanilla Vanilla is less about the sweetness the smell brings and more about the warmth. Vanilla is like sitting by a crackling fire or curling up with a soft thick weighted blanket. This scent is a go-to that screams Autumn. “I don’t mind being described as vanilla in certain ways” Cal Ripken Jr. Bonfire SMoke Bonfire smoke is earthy and woody. The scent of comforting yet wild, evoking memories of warmth, laughter and stories told in the backyard of a cousins house. The smell is of gathering together with friends, of cozy nights, of begging your parents to let you have a sleepover and of cuddling with your parents trying to keep warm in the chill of the night. “The bonfire roared and crackled, filling the night with its fiery magic” Unknown

Every season has scents that remind people of the magic behind it. Fall has a wide range of specific scents that bring back memories of when we were younger, and has new scents that we will acknowledge with new memories we will make overtime.

The connection we make with scents to our emotions, memories and identity is what makes scent a powerful part of everyday life. As a freshman here at PSU, the smell of the mountain air reminds me of back home.