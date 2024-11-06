The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Vanilla is such a classic scent, but it is often not given the justice it deserves. The perfect vanilla scent cannot be achieved with just one perfume as it requires a careful layering of scents.

As a certified vanilla girl, I have tried countless combinations of vanilla scents. Here is the summation of my experimentation.

If you want to smell sweet, creamy, and indulgent, try out this formulation of vanilla products.

Curating the perfect vanilla scent starts as soon as you step into the shower. Using a vanilla-based body wash establishes a base layer for the rest of the vanilla products to blend with and build off of. An extra tip is to use a Dove Beauty Bar (or any unscented body wash) before using a scented body wash to help the scent last even longer. My all time favorite vanilla body wash is the Native Sugar Cookie scent. With notes of sugar, butter and vanilla, the scent is sweet in a comforting way. A common problem with vanilla body washes is the sickeningly and artificially smelling varieties, but Native does a great job of creating a scent that truly smells like freshly baked cookies. Sadly, this is a limited edition holiday scent but I know I will be stocking up before it leaves the shelves this year. I first tried this body wash last holiday season and I was dangerously close to buying it from a reseller. That’s how good this smells. If you are reading this in the holiday off-season, Being Frenshe Cashmere Vanilla body wash is a solid alternative to the Native Sugar Cookie. This body wash utilizes the same sense of warm comfort with notes of cozy vanilla, toasted jasmine rice, warm amber and creamy musk. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Frenshe (@beingfrenshe)

Using a scented lotion is the key to getting your scent to last. However, as someone with sensitive skin, scented lotions usually do not mix well with my skin. I usually stuck to using a sensitive skin lotion until I found the EOS Shea Butter Moisturizer. Besides smelling amazing, I find this lotion to be very hydrating and I have never had a problem using it. The notes for this lotion are whipped vanilla, soft musk and cozy caramel. Musk is the key to a warm vanilla over an artificial vanilla. Paired with caramel and whipped vanilla, the decadent confectionary scent is flawless. I have noticed this scent to be disliked by some, but I am personally obsessed with it. Besides just smelling like the inside of a bakery, it lasts all day and I constantly get whiffs of it as I am going about my day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by eos Products (@eosproducts)

Perfumes

The best way to create dimension with a vanilla scent is by layering perfumes. Vanilla blends and compliments so well with so many perfume notes, so use that to your advantage. Adding a little spice to a basic vanilla scent can help differentiate you from the expansive sea of vanilla perfume wearers and make your scent that much more intoxicating, as well as turning some heads when you walk down the street. My ultimate perfume duo is Glossier You and Ariana Grande’s MOD Vanilla Eau de Parfum. MOD Vanilla may be my top vanilla perfume of all time. It has a very complex scent profile: Top – pink freesia, juicy plum, creamy musks Middle – orris butter, white praline, jasmine petals Base – vanilla absolute, cocoa butter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) The combination of musk, vanilla, cocoa butter and florals creates an elegant but compelling vanilla that is distinguished from a typical vanilla perfume. While this perfume is already dimensional enough, adding a little bit of extra spice really pushes it over the edge. This is where Glossier You comes in. Glossier You is a revolutionary perfume in my opinion. Its ability to adapt differently to everyone’s chemistry makes it the most unique and intoxicating perfume on the market. I have been a faithful Glossier You user for years, and I even stuck with them through their controversial formula change. The reformulation happened in 2022 and left many users disappointed in the new scent, but I am still just as infatuated as I was with the original formula. The pink pepper in this scent is what gives it that distinctive flare, and this note is also mixes beautifully with vanilla. If you did happen to be one of Glossier’s disappointed fans after the great reformulation of 2022, a new line of perfumes was just released by Glossier that could be the redemption you need. Glossier You Doux and Glossier You Rêve were released on October 3, 2024 and are revitalized versions of the classic Glossier You. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) Although I have not gotten to sample these two yet, I can only hope they are anywhere near as exemplary as the original. The pairing of a versatile vanilla with a fiery note like pink pepper is a certain way to reach that mouth-watering vanilla profile. Glossier You makes this even easier by customizing perfectly to your chemistry, allowing you to have an individualized take on a popular scent family.