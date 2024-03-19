The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it be a puffer or slim fitting, colonial or modern, the vest has stood the test of time and continues to elevate the fashion scene. And while some diminish its power by calling it “outdated” “elderly” or “unflattering,” this fabricated design is a classic piece that proceeds to add a fun spice and layer to any basic ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat) Leave it to acclaimed musician Tyler the Creator to sport a uniquely printed sweater vest.

Vests are compatible with many variants, they can be paired with a multitude of bottoms from low-waisted jeans to flowy skirts. It can equally be paired with vibrant scarfs, funky belts or cowboy boots; your creativity can truly take flight when it comes to building an outfit around a staple vest.

This clothing piece embodies an array of tasteful aesthetics, from business casual to funky chic. There’s a vest for any occasion, which fuels the versatility of its make.

Opposed to wearing a basic black top to dinner, consider elevating the look by layering with a vest. Or incorporate a vest into your business attire so that any job interview leaves a lasting impact on employers by something in addition to your character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma chamberlain (@emmachamberlain) Social media influencer Emma Chamberlain delivers a high-fashion look with her cropped vest and pant set.

I jumped on the vest train during my sophomore year of high school and I’ve been riding it ever since. However, finding the perfect vest can be quite the challenge. It requires immense digging and a good eye, but when you find the one it can make any outfit a standout.

From H&M, Princess Polly, Urban Outfitters and Garage a collection of popularized brands sell tailored vests that are equally classy and flattering. These stores typically market vests that hold a more solid, plain look which act as a sufficient basic for any outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenzie ♡ (@kenzie) The famed Zieglers sisters dropped a clothing line this summer one piece being a tailored vest perfect for a sophisticated event or low-key outing.

While vests may reside in many mainstream clothing brands, to find the rawly cultivated, eclectic vest one must venture to underground thrift/vintage venues. These stores are truly where all unique goods are bestowed and where a greater story is told.

Beyond this, vests hold the versatility to be wore and explored at all points of the year. Given that they are a simple layering piece, they can be experimented in both the chill of winter and the heat of summer.

This is exemplified through the popularization of puffer vests, which are sported in the colder months. North Face and Amazon are common brands that sell this product at various prices. The puffer vest adds a fun shape to contrast swallowing winter clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Georgas (@maria.georgas) Maria, a beloved contestant from the recent season 28 of “The Bachelor,” takes on the chill of Canada with her puffer vest. A perfect compliment to her outfit, keeping her warm and stylish.

This plays into the vest’s ability to be worn with both a winter wardrobe containing hefty jeans or long sleeves while simultaneously still being attuned with the summer attire of tank tops and shorts.

Maximizing your fashion palate with the fusion of vests is extremely tasteful. This clothing pieces holds the capability to dress up an assemble or integrate a playful touch to any look.

No matter which way you aim to steer, vests are a valuable staple piece that are the future of fashion. They have held a strong residence throughout decades of fashion and continue to grow and flourish with the times.

Tap into the power of vests, whether you’re preparing for a formal interview or enjoying a nonchalant picnic with your friends, this garment is the perfect touch for the multitude of moments life has to offer.