As the air grows crisper, the days shorter and the leaves more colorful, it’s a great time of year for seasonal dates.

Typically, if you look up fall date ideas you’ll find options like pumpkin carving, baking together, going on a walk to enjoy the foliage, movie nights and more. These are all amazing, but it can be harder to track down date ideas that are more specific to the area where you live.

I have been with my boyfriend for five and a half years and we’ve lived in State College for the past three. Because of this, we have had great experiences finding perfect date spots for every holiday and season.

I’ve compiled a list of my favorite spots we’ve visited in State College. I hope my fellow Penn Staters try out a few of these and have fun soaking up the rest of the season.

J.L. Farm & cidery – 814 cider works 814 Cider Works is situated on Shingletown Road toward Boalsburg, so this is a slight drive if you live near campus. This is a perfect fall date spot for my cider lovers. The indoor area is cozy, warm and perfect for hanging out, but I love the outdoor tent. It has a perfect view of the apple orchard and easy access to food trucks. This one is mostly for my 21+ readers, although you can get regular hot cider and food here, too. The hard cider flavors are amazing and the food trucks brought in on weekends always serve delicious options. Every weekend the venue holds special events (which you can find on the website) including live music, cookie decorating, food trucks and more. This is an amazing date spot for anyone who enjoys a relaxing afternoon of sipping and talking. Photo by Joanna Nix-Walkup from Unsplash downtown farmer’s market The Downtown Farmer’s Market pops up every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Locust Lane. Something about a farmer’s market is so special for fall. The farmer’s market provides coffee trucks, flowers, pumpkins, cookies, candles, apple crates and amazing products from great local vendors each week. It is such a great spot to wander with a partner. Smell the candles, get some sweet treats, pick up pumpkins to carve together and soak up the season. Harner Farm Harner Farm requires a car to drive to. Follow West College Ave until you hit Whitehall Road, and this adorable farm isn’t hard to spot. Last fall, my boyfriend and I went to buy mums for our front porch, pumpkins, apple butter and delicious apple cider (seriously, some of the best I’ve ever had). They have amazing Halloween activities, a corn maze, a pick-your-own apple orchard, great products at reasonable prices and a corn maze. It’s a great place to stop by for some fall goodies or for your pumpkins this October. Photo by rescueram3 from Pixabay Sowers Harvest Cafe Sowers Harvest Cafe is a great downtown spot by Uncle Chen’s and Insomnia Cookies right off Sowers Street. It has amazing soft pretzels (the cheese and pesto dips are to die for), great breakfast foods, sandwiches, salads, great coffees, smoothies and more. Something about the cozy, warm feeling of Sowers combined with the amazing food creates the perfect autumn vibe. I’d highly recommend it for your next Saturday morning brunch. This is also the perfect place for any latte art fans. Tadashi Tadashi is not a fall-exclusive restaurant by any means, but something about a warm bowl of pork kimchi udon on a chilly day hits the spot. Try getting a window seat to watch the leaves fall and people shuffle by in their sweaters. I am partial to the bigger Tadashi on Atherton because I love udon and the Angry Dragon sushi, but the ramen at the little Tadashi on College is just as cozy and perfect for fall. Tom Tudek Memorial Park If you and your partner enjoy long walks, playing tennis or enjoying a nice view in a quiet spot, Tom Tudek Memorial Park is the place for you. Tom Tudek Memorial Park is in the Park Forest area of State College and is so beautiful right now with all the leaves changing colors and falling. It has great tennis courts, playgrounds, a shorter trail through the trees where you can enjoy the woods around you and a long trail for walking, biking and running. There are also plenty of areas to lay out a blanket and have a picnic, talk or read.

I hope you enjoy the rest of autumn and have fun at these date spots with a loved one. Happy October!