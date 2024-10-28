8 Tailgating Tips To Get You Through The Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With three more Penn State Football home games for this year, it’s time to up our tailgates and make the most of our time. After attending many tailgates this year, I have compiled a list of tailgating tips for future tailgaters.

This list includes everything from set-up, food, games and more.

The walking taco

An easy and popular tailgating meal has been The Walking Taco. Buy a package of individual bagged Doritos, Fritos or any other savory chip and half the job will be done. Then cook beef and put in a crockpot and bring to the tailgate with other toppings such as cheese, sour cream, lettuce, salsa and any other fun ideas. The meat will stay warm all day and guests will have an easy and delicious food option.

Liquid IV

Tailgating all day can be very exhausting, especially if guests went out the night before (like many college students are). Liquid IV is a powder you put in your drink to prevent dehydration, which can occur easily when indulging in alcoholic drinks.

Blow up COUCH

The blow-up couch is one way to turn your tailgate one notch up. It can easily fit in one’s car and is the perfect size to fit in your tailgate spot. With this comfy gadget, guests will feel at home and restful when enjoying their long day of fun.

Pong table

While everyone loves socializing and talking to their loved ones, the day can also be a little boring without some friendly competition. Make sure to bring a pong table to set up song cup pong, stack cup, or any other exciting games to keep the day alive.

Get ready to Grill

Grilling is a fundamental fun of any tailgating day. I have seen many grilled up eggs and bacon for breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and other tasty meats that guests may be craving. It’s always fun to put on your chef hat and contribute to making your guests full and happy.

Speaker

Everyone loves to let loose and dance around at a tailgate. Therefore, it is essential to not forgot the instrument that blasts the iconic tunes. If you are feeling really confident, bring a microphone for some impromptu karaoke.

Bring Labels for your coolers

At most tailgates, there are multiple coolers filled with a variety of different drinks. Many guests have different preferences, some loving beer and some wanting a non-alcoholic drink. If you don’t want your guests to be confused and open every cooler, take a small amount of time to make quick labels. These labels could be something as simple as a marker on a piece of paper and taping them down.

