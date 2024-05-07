Taylor Swift Album Release Rules

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Perfecting my role as a die-hard Swiftie for the past 12 years now, I’ve had some time to craft the best listening parties for Taylor Swift album releases. It is a memorable experience, so you must do it right.

Swift’s latest release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” came out Friday, April 19. Sadly, it is the last listening party I will host in my college home. Naturally, my roommates and I decided to go all out for it.

Here are my rules for a Taylor Swift album release party.

Eat Before Start your night with a good dinner. Whether this means dining in at your favorite restaurant or making something homemade, it is important to be fueled for the long night ahead of you. Pair Dinner with a Good Drink This next rule pairs well with Rule #1, but can also be enjoyed separately. A cocktail is a must for a special night like this. A glass of wine with dinner or a cocktail to loosen up is the perfect gateway into the night. My personal favorite to enjoy is an Aperol Spritz. I am ready for any emotion Swift might put me through with this refreshing and light drink. Be Comfy A comfy setup is probably one of the most important details in this listening party. Start by layering the floor with every single blanket you have. Trust me, sitting on the floor hits differently in times like these. Once the floor is comfy and fluffy, line the surroundings with pillows, stuffed animals and any soft Squishmallows you can find. This will elevate your space immensely. Get into your Best Pajamas Grab your best Swift merch and the comfiest pajama pants you can find. Comfort is key during these late-night listens. Invite Over your fellow swifties Text your Swiftie friends, and make sure they know when to come over. Nothing is better than hearing a brand-new song and debriefing it with your friends after the fact. These will be memories you will remember forever. Don’t listen alone! Make sure you have snacks This one is very important: Snacks. The albums usually last at least an hour long, so it’s important to prepare for the late-night munchies. In this case, “The Tortured Poets Department” album is 65 minutes long, and there was a surprise double release of 15 extra songs at 2 a.m. A charcuterie board or homemade cookies are the perfect pair with that bottle of wine chilling in the fridge. This takes me to my next rule… wine When listening to any Swift album, it should be with any bottle of wine. Don’t even bother grabbing a glass. Drinking straight from the bottle will do. Trust me, Swift wouldn’t judge you. ground rules My last and final rule is pretty straightforward, but I feel it needs to be said. The listening party starts exactly at midnight. The listening order starts at the first song and ends with the last. There needs to be complete silence when the songs start playing. We cannot afford to miss any pitch changes or hidden notes or misinterpret any lyrics. After the song ends, allocate time before the next to debrief and share initial thoughts and opinions on the songs. Then move on to the next track.

Overall, Swift’s album release parties should not be taken lightly. They should be celebrated with all the grandeur the occasion calls for.

Follow these rules and your next Swift album release party will be the best yet.

Don’t mind me. I’m still cleaning up from my “The Tortured Poets Department” listening party. Happy listening!