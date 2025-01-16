Sweater Weather: Sweaters to Keep You Cozy 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sweaters are great to wear during the winter season. Different types of material for sweaters can make you feel cozy while adding variety into your wardrobe. Here are four different types of material that are suited for different winter climates.

Aran Sweater

According to Aran Islands Knitwear, the Aran sweater is a style of sweater that originated in the Aran islands in Connemara off the coast of Ireland. It is also known as the fisherman’s sweater. The sweaters are traditionally knit in the natural color of sheep’s wool which is off-white or cream. The wool retains their oils which makes these sweaters waterproof and very warm. They are made for Irish weather, so that means they are perfect to ward off harsh winds and chilly weather. Historically they were knit by mothers and wives for Irish men who worked as farmers and fishermen outside. Currently they are a global symbol of irishness. Aran sweaters come in seven different patterns. The most common stitch is the cable stitch, which is the pattern of a typical Aran sweater. This sweater can also come in diamond stitch, zig-zag stitch, honeycomb stitch, trellis stitch, tree of life stitch and Blackberry stitch.

Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere is a luxurious type of sweater. According to Mia Fratino, the first place to produce and use cashmere was the Kashmir province in the Himalayas. This area is no longer one of the leading suppliers of cashmere but individuals in the region still produce cashmere. China is the now the largest producer in the world. Mongolia and China produce roughly 75% of the world’s cashmere. Cashmere is also produced in Afghanistan, Tibet, Iran, northern India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand. Cashmere is collected from the cashmere coat originally from Asia. The cashmere comes from the goat’s undercoat which is collected and separated from the outer coat by hand. It is then spun into yarn and used to make cashmere sweaters. Cashmere goats are a type of coat and not a breed. Most goat breeds can produce cashmere and can be called cashmere coats. Cashmere is so expensive because it is produced in much smaller quantities than wool. Each cashmere code can only produce around 200 grams of cashmere for each year, making the wool much rarer than common wool from an animal like a sheep. Cashmere is incredibly soft because it is six times finer than human hair, and the thinner the fiber the softer and garment is. There is also no itchiness that is present with other wool sweaters.

Merino Wool Sweater

Merino wool is sheared from the Merino breed of sheep. According to Switch Back Travel, their wool is very soft and very fine. Merino is not itchy like thicker wools. However it still offers warmth and moisture wicking capabilities. Merino sheep are most commonly found in Australia, but were originally raised in Spain. Merino wool is very popular due to the fact that it is very lightweight, but it regulates heat very well. It traps heat in for colder weather and keeps you insulated, cool and dry. If it rains, you will still be comfortable because the wool keeps you at a comfortable temperature and is very soft. Merino wool retains a lot of liquid relative to its weight. Merino wool is also a very breathable fabric. Merino wool is very expensive, but it is worth it due to all of its benefits during the cold weather.

Cotton Sweater