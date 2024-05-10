As summer approaches and the weather gets hotter, we need to switch out our wardrobe to stay cool in the summer heat.
Here are some cute pieces that will keep you cool and in style all summer long.
- Cut-Out Dress
-
This cut-out dress from H&M comes in two colors, beige and blue; both could be the perfect casual dress for the summer. Whether you wear it on vacation for beach backdrop photos or a casual night on the town, this dress will be comfortable and light in the summer heat.
- Romper
-
Beach Crush Romper from Billabong is made of a light cotton material that could be worn as a beach cover-up or for an early morning coffee run on vacation. It comes in four different colors, any of which can be a cute summer outfit.
- Mini Dress
-
This mini dress from Abercrombie is the perfect on-the-go dress. It has shorts underneath with pockets. It would be perfectly paired with chunky sneakers and maybe a light jacket if it’s a bit chilly.
- Puff Sleeve Dress
-
A Puff Sleeve dress, also from Abercrombie, would be perfect for brunch, a garden party or even going out to dinner. The navy print and the green will give you a pop of color this summer. Pair it with cute sandals or wedges if you want to dress it up a little more.
- Statement Tank Top
-
This one-shoulder tank is perfect for going out with friends or for a cute beach look at any time of day. It can be paired with jeans or jean shorts and is a cute casual top that can be worn all summer. You can get it in a bright purple, or stick to more earthy tones like green or tan.
- Jean Shorts
-
Jean shorts are a must for the summer. Although annoying to shop for, they are necessary for any wardrobe.
These Garage jean shorts are a great length, while still giving a more distressed look to the edges. They can be thrown on with a t-shirt, or a cute top, and even as a coverup before hitting the beach.
These mom shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch are cute and a little longer, so if you’re looking for more coverage, these are perfect. They offer coverage without making it look like you’re wearing Bermuda shorts, and are still so cute.
- Staple Tee
-
Everyone should have a basic crop tee in their closet, especially for summer. This seamless tee from Garage is a great basic for your summer wardrobe. It comes in many different colors, and can be paired with any pair of shorts for a cute and comfy summer look.
- Halter Top
-
For a more dressed-up type of top, try this halter top, also from Garage. This is a more elevated casual top, which can be worn to lunch or a cute happy hour with friends. It could be paired with jeans, jean shorts or a cute summery skirt.
The perfect summer wardrobe will make dressing for the heat so much easier.
With light breathable pieces that could make so many different outfits, these pieces are a great addition to any closet, no matter what your style is.
Happy shopping!