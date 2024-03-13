The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.



College can be difficult when it comes to studying. There are so many distractions, which can make it hard to buckle down. The semester starts off pretty light and all of a sudden midterms creep up, which causes anxiety for everyone.

As a second-semester sophomore, here are some tips I have discovered for myself that have made studying a lot easier.

Set aside certain hours of the day to study (and put them in your calendar)

If you know you have an exam coming up, rather than scrambling at the last second to study, plan specific times leading up to the test when you will study. If it is on your calendar, then there is no way you will forget to do it. I have found that I do the best on exams when I study during the three days leading up to the test. During those three days I like to create a study guide for the unit. The day before the test will be a review of all the material.

Incorporate breaks

Studying becomes daunting when you sit in one spot for hours at a time without a break. I like to set timers on my phone for 45 minutes at a time. During the 45 minutes, I will study without going on my phone at all. Then I will give myself a 15-minute break to get a snack or relax. I have found this method helps me stay engaged with studying for longer periods of time.

Use flashcards

I have found that handwritten flashcards help me learn information and retain it better than just reading over my typed notes. It has been proven that writing down information leads to better memory, so this method is useful. It is also nice because when writing it down, you are reviewing the information, so you get the opportunity to go over it again once you finish writing it out.

Have someone quiz you

While studying, you may think that you are retaining the information, but a sure way to know that you are really prepared is to ask someone to quiz you on it. I will review my flashcards, then hand them over to a friend to ask me the questions out loud. I have found that if I can confidently say my answer out loud, I have a good understanding of the concept and am ready to go for the exam.

Review slides

Many professors post their slides on Canvas. I typically will study from my own notes, but once I finish, I will go back and view the teacher’s slides. This will ensure I didn’t miss any material that may be covered on the exam.

Relax