The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As an avid Starbucks lover, I wanted to share some of my favorite and efficient drink orders. Whether I know it’s going to be a long day or I just need a quick pick me up, Starbucks always comes in clutch.

I recently stopped drinking energy drinks for the gym and switched over to strictly coffee, so Starbucks has been seeing a lot more of my business. Here are my top five drink orders to help you slay your next study day, gym day, or to just warm up with the cold weather approaching.

my go-to: caramel macchiato This drink had an absolute chokehold on me throughout the entirety of my freshman and sophomore year. The contrast between the bitter, sharp coffee at the top and the creamy milk on the bottom makes for the perfect sip every time. Forget the spectacular flavors of this drink, the espresso shots will wake you up without a doubt. Here’s how I order this drink: “A grande iced caramel macchiato with an extra shot of espresso, oat milk and light ice please.” Don’t forget to say please, please. MY BACKUP GO-TO: Iced blonde vanilla latte If I’m feeling a bit more mature and I can’t handle the sweetness from the macchiato, this is my second most reliable drink. I will never forget the barista that introduced me to this drink. I was undeniably skeptical at first about its caffeine content. I am an avid caffeine consumer and aim for drinks that will really get my heart racing. Though I had my doubts, this drink gets the job done perfectly. Here’s how I order this drink: “A grande iced blonde vanilla latte, with light ice and oat milk please.” iced Vanilla chai latte This drink feels like a smooth heaven in your mouth. This is the drink I order when I don’t need a huge rush of caffeine. Don’t get me wrong, I love coffee, but am also an avid tea drinker. This drink is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy and I enjoy it both ways, hot or cold. It truly is soothing on your soul and body. Here’s how I order this drink: “A vanilla chai latte with oat milk please.” I have also experimented with the “dirty chai,” which means adding espresso into your tea. Truthfully, I wasn’t a big fan of the flavor of this, so I just stick to the classic. Photo by Christiana Rivers from Unsplash Non-dairy chocolate cream COLD-BREW I’d like to give an honorable mention to this drink. It tastes like a yummy chocolate milk from your childhood yet it has the punch of caffeine similar to a Redbull. The cold foam on top is addicting and you can hardly taste the coffee at all. If you’re not a coffee person but still want to indulge, maybe you’re a chocolate lover. If that description is fitting, this drink is 100% for you. For this drink, I simply order it how it is written above. Nitro cold-brew Starbucks I saved the most powerful for last as this drink surely packs a punch. Frankly, I haven’t ordered it again after my first experience with it.They infuse it with nitrogen gas, which creates a creamy, frothy texture. It comes close to having 300 milligrams of caffeine, which is extremely strong. If you have to hit an insane leg day or pull an all nighter, then this drink is the one for you. I would definitely recommend a smaller size and ordering it with whichever milk and sweetener you prefer.

Whether you’re seeking a reliable pick-me-up or just looking to indulge in a comforting drink, there’s a beverage for every mood and moment. From the bold and energizing caramel macchiato to the smooth and soothing vanilla chai latte, each drink brings its own unique charm and caffeine fix.

Whether you crave the rich, creamy textures or a burst of sweetness, these drinks can cater to all tastes, ensuring that no matter the day, you’re equipped with the perfect beverage to keep you going.

So next time you’re at Starbucks, remember that there’s always a drink waiting to become your next go-to.